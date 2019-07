B. Bounedja scores an early first minute goal for Algeria. Shot deflected into Senegal’s net as keeper had left his line deep into the box.

The ongoing match at the Cairo International Stadium is a battle of two indigenous coaches. Aliou Cisse played for Senegal at the 2002 edition as well as the Korean Japan World Cup. He has decent outing at Egypt 2019.

Djamel Belmadi also played for Algeria. He is having upper hand here with this early goal by Bounedja.