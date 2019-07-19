Death Toll in Ondo Communal Clash Hits Four

James Sowole in Akure

Death toll in the communal clash between the people of Ikale and Araromi Obu in Odigno Local Government Area of Ondo State over land dispute has increased to four following the confirmation of the death of two more persons that sustained injuries during the clash.

Two persons were initially killed while five houses and three cars were burnt when the clash erupted.

The residents of Ago-Alaye community have deserted the village following the declaration of 24-hour curfew on the town by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who paid on the spot assessment visit to the two warring communities of Araromi Obu and Ago-Alaye.

The governor was accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie; the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Logun Abubakar, and other security chiefs.

Governor Akeredolu warned that any person, or group of persons, found culpable in the violence that engulfed the community would be made to face the wrath of the law as his administration would not condone any form of criminality in the state.

The governor assured the people of the security of their lives and property when he visited the palace of the Ajobu of Araromi Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola.

He said that his administration would take decisive action on Ago-Alaye community if the violence persisted.

Akeredolu commended the monarch for maintaining peace in the community, particularly by appealing to the people against a reprisal attacks.

Akeredolu said: “When we heard about the disturbance at Ago-Alaye, we made sure that total curfew imposed on Ago-Alaye is in place. Luckily for them (miscreants), they have deserted the place.

“I have heard that you called your subjects that there should not be any reprisal. You have maintained peace within Araromi community. We thank you for that. We will not allow miscreant to disturb the peace in this community.

“The government will not fold its arms and allow criminals perpetrate crimes by unleashing terror against any town.”

The governor urged the youths to cooperate with the security agents in course of their investigations so as to apprehend everyone involved in the unfortunate incident.

The governor pleaded with the traditional rulers in Ikale land to call their people in Ago-Alaye to order when he visited the palace of Abodi of Ikale Land, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile,

According to him, the state government would urgently set up a committee to look into the involvement of the two sides of the conflict.