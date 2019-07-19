Chukwu Thanks Pinnick, Commends Eagles

Former Super Eagles Captain and coach, Chairman Christian Chukwu has once again thanked the President and executive members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), for their rapid response while he was ill.

The Nigerian football legend who was bailed financially by philanthropist Femi Otedola who ensured he got the best of medical treatment in London said that words would not be enough to thank NFF President, Pinnick Amaju for his prompt response in his time of need.

”I wake up every day praying for Amaju, Otedola and the Governor of Enugu State, His excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. It is only God who will reward them for their assistance,” Chukwu who stayed nearly two months in London where he underwent treatment and surgery at the renowned Wellington Hospital said.

”They and all Nigerians demonstrated love to me. I thank all of them”, Chukwu said.

Speaking on the bronze medal won by the Super Eagles after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the third place match at the AFCON in Egypt, Chukwu said that it was better than nothing.

”I congratulate the players and their coaches and Amaju and his NFF members. It is a commendable feat if you remember that Egypt that hosted and was tipped to win fell by the way side,” Chukwu who won a bronze medal in Tunisia while he was chief coach of the Eagles said.

”Lets celebrate the team. There is bright future for the team with those young and talented players”, he emphasised.