RUGA: Igbo Won’t Succumb to Arewa’s 30-day Ultimatum, Says IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Wednesday said South-eastern states would not succumb to the demand for land for implementation of RUGA settlement programme.

The group said it was ready to face the youth wing of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) after the expiration of its 30- day ultimatum.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB insisted on supporting ranching business but in their private lands, not through forcing people to release their ancestral land to anybody.

The group advised the federal government and those behind the plan to retrace their steps before it turned uncontrollable and claim more innocent lives.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement and must remain so but cannot allow anybody to trample on us by forcing our people to release their ancestral land to them.

“We are aware that cattle business remains personal business in Nigeria and cannot change today.

“The community’s ancestral lands are gifts from the God, handed over to us to dwell, on which must not be taken over under any guise by the government or Fulani.

“We challenge Fulani Islamists terrorists including their Arewa youths to do their worst after the expiration of the so-called 30-day ultimatum as was widely reported in every national and international media.

“We are anxiously and eagerly waiting for them in whatever shape they may want it.”