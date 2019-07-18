Oshiomhole Denies Instigating Takeover of Edo Assembly by House of Representatives

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has denied the allegations that he instigated the takeover of the Edo State House of Assembly by the House of Representatives.

Oshiomole made the clarification in a statement issued late Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, while reacting to the allegations made against him by a member of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr. Frank Okiye.

He stated: “The allegation is a figment of their imagination. Ordinarily, I will not want to be drawn into frivolous allegations such as this and sundry others emanating from Mr Frank Okiye, one of the members elect of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“But, let me state that the allegation is untrue. As members of the National Assembly, it is their duty to intervene on issues such as the Gestapo manner the Edo Assembly was inaugurated. This will not be the first time the National Assembly has so intervened, and I am sure the lawmakers also have provisions in their budget for carrying out such duties.

“Okiye may have seen the National Chair holding such meetings in his own dreams and not in the physical and I urge him to desist from such frivolous allegations.

“Oshiomhole remains Oshiomhole, and no amount of blackmail and threat from these little minded anti democrats and their cohorts can destroy that name.”