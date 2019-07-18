Inlaks Launches Innovation Lab with Hackathon

By Emma Okonji

In a bid to bring innovative solutions to the Fintech industry and pave the way for young technology entrepreneurs, leading system integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks is set to launch an innovation lab called ‘thehatch’. The launch of thehatch supports the vision of Inlaks to expand into a new phase termed “Inlaks 2.0”.

The innovation lab is set to build, scale and provide a nurturing environment for Fintech Start-ups by ensuring a level playing field for domestic technological ideas. This establishment will guarantee an easy penetration into the Fintech market with ample resources, training, finances and collaborative spheres to provide best in class Fintech solutions.

The launch of thehatch innovative lab will begin with a Hackathon challenge themed, “Shaping the future of Insurance”, geared towards the development of technologically enabled solutions that solve major problems in the insurance sector. The event is expected to gather 100 participants consisting of 20 teams of innovators to develop business and technical innovative solutions for the Insurance industry.

Inlaks calls on interested participants to register by logging onto its portal, which is already opened for applications for team selection.

The Managing Director, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Mr. Femi Adeoti, expatiated on the event noting that “Most tech-startups do not have the experience to reach the customers that would buy into their solutions. It is therefore our goal to hand-hold these startups and take them to greater heights while interfacing with some of our global clients and partners, and thereby take advantage of the opportunities that are possible.”

“Thehatch” is an Inlaks innovation lab that offers programs designed to identify, nurture and scale great innovations with the potential to transform the financial service sector in Nigeria and globally. In the recognition of the fact that creative minds and startups need support and an environment that fosters creativity, thehatch with its well-structured and methodical approach, identifies these great ideas, nurtures and develops them into viable digital businesses.