EFCC Hands over Badeh’s Forfeited Property to VON

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wednesday handed over a property located at Plot 1386, Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, near Glo Mobile Network, Wuse II, Abuja, to the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

The edifice is one of the property seized from and finally forfeited to the federal government by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh.

The Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the commission, Ola Olukoyede, said the handover was a testament that the fight against corruption is real.

“If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70 per cent of Nigeria’s problem,” Magu said.

Chairman of the Board of VON, Mr. Ibrahim Buba and DG, VON, Osita Okechukwu, led other staff of VON to the handover ceremony, a statement by the commission said.