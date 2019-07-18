CBO Fights Malaria, Launches ‘Spray of Insecticides’ in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of measures to mitigate the outbreak of malaria especially, a Community-Based Organisation (CBO) in Bauchi State, ‘Voice of Bauchi, Ningi and Dass Emirates’ (BANINDA) has launched spray of insecticides to kill mosquitoes in communities within the state capital.

The spray of the chemicals was flagged off recently at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, where the organisation also distributed insecticides to selected households free of charge.

Speaking during the exercise, the Chairman, BANINDA, Adamu Jibrin Santuraki explained that the objective of the exercise was to complement the effort of the state government and health agencies in the eradication of malaria especially in the three local governments of Bauchi, Ningi and Dass.

“We initiate this exercise in order to complement the effort made by the state governor in sanitising the state. This informed our decision to carryout community service in the three emirates where we operate.

“This exercise launched in Bauchi will be extended to Ningi next week and will be carried out on July 26, 2019 in Dass emirates respectively,” he said.

He tasked the general public on proper environmental sanitation so as to avoid the spread of mosquitoes, other dangerous organisms and disease outbreaks.

In his remarks, the emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu lauded the organisation for the gesture saying it was a good initiative.

“I am highly delighted with this your initiative. I hope that other organisations in the state will emulate you. I permit you to go anywhere in this emirate to carry out the exercise.,” he said.