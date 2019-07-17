Rotary Club to Raise N35m for Education, Other Projects

The Rotary Club of Ikeja has concluded plans to raise not less than N35 million for humanitarian projects at the investiture and fund raising ceremony on July 21 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

The President-elect, Mr. Muyiwa Fagbola, who disclosed this while briefing journalists, said part of the funds will be used to carry out key projects mapped out by the club in the course of the year.

“In the Rotary, we are being guided by the kind of humanitarian projects we do, which often times dovetail into what we call six key areas of focus.”

He said the key areas of focus for its projects are education and literacy; disease prevention and treatment; maternal and child care; water and sanitation; economic/community development; and peace and conflict resolution.

Fagbola said he is looking forward to impacting lives in diverse ways through the projects as he takes over the mantle of office. Under education and literacy, he said already, the club has adopted the Ikeja Junior High School for an expansive renovation.

“This year, under the education project, we have carried out our survey and agreed to adopt the Ikeja Junior High School. This year, we want to renovate a block of three classrooms in that school, as well as provide good toilet facilities.

“We also want to equip the classrooms with modern chairs and tables, as well as provide an e-learning class for proper interactive and more learner-friendly, far away from the conventional teaching and learning mode.

“For the disease prevention and treatment project, we intend to carry out the rollback malaria by giving out treated mosquito nets to members of some selected communities. We also intend to visit LASUTH. This, we normally do every year especially on Christmas Day to put smiles on the faces of patients.

“We also intend to carry out cervical cancer screening because it is the second most deadly cancer after breast cancer. We shall be giving the vaccine to girl-children between the ages of nine to 14 and this is going to be in collaboration with the district office,” he said.