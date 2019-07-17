NLC, TUC Take over Negotiations for Implementation of New Minimum Wage

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has said the organised labour has decided to expand its team on the consequential adjustments for the implementation of the new minimum wage to include officials of NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Wabba, who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday, said the discussion over the implementation of the minimum wage with regards to the consequential adjustment was going on smoothly.

When asked to comment on the strike alert recently issued by the Joint Civil Service Negotiating Council, Wabba said there was no time the NLC or TUC issued any strike threat on the ongoing negotiations on modalities for payment of new minimum wage, adding that when the time comes for such a measure, the leadership of the two labour unions will inform the public appropriately.