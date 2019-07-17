Amnesty Programme Profiles 308 Beneficiaries for Employment

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

No fewer than 308 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), who graduated from educational and vocational skills acquisition institutions within and outside the country, have been profiled for employment in the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The Amnesty Office said some of the profiled beneficiaries have almost completed documentation for engagement by various organisations in a fresh initiative by the PAP Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

Towards this end, Dokubo created a Job Placement and International Development Partners Engagement Unit (JPIDPEU) on May 2, 2018, to facilitate job placement for the beneficiaries, a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the PAP coordinator, Murphy Ganagana, said.

The 308 beneficiaries profiled for employment comprise 193 trained in vocational skills and 115 graduates of educational institutions.

Among them are 28 delegates profiled for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies; 10 delegates for aviation crop spray pilot jobs; 25 delegates for catering services, hotel and fast food jobs and 175 delegates for other job opportunities.

“This is just the beginning of an action plan of the Post Training Engagement and Job Placement units of the Amnesty Programme.

“The 28 successful delegates for underwater welding jobs in oil servicing companies are among the 53 delegates profiled for selection after a data verification of 103 beneficiaries on the list of those trained in welding,” the statement added.

The Job Placement unit of the Amnesty Office has stepped up efforts to secure job placement opportunities for beneficiaries trained in catering, garment production and agriculture as it partner Life-ND, an agriculture-based project with a concept approved by the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (UN-IFAD/Nigeria) Executive Board, aimed at integrating the youths into profitable agriculture in the Niger-Delta.