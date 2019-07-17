Akoko Edo traditional rulers back Obaseki’s programmes, aspirations

…Laud gov for extending devt to LGA

Traditional rulers in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have thrown their weight behind the programmes, policies and aspirations of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The traditional rulers gave the endorsement during a courtesy visit led by His Royal Highness, Oba Idogu the III, Olokpe of Okpe, to the governor, at Government House in Benin City.

Oba Idogu III, who thanked the governor for the good relationship between his government and the people of Akoko Edo, said: “We can no longer say we are marginalised because of what you are doing for us as a people.

He added: “Our son is the Deputy Speaker in Edo House of Assembly and our area has been captured in your development plan.”

“We are solidly behind you and your government and by the grace of God, your second term is sure,” he said.

The Imah of Somorika, His Royal Highness, Oba Sule Idaiye, assured the governor of the support of Akoko Edo people, and appealed to the governor to invest in ecotourism as the state has many tourist sites, which can bridge the resource gap of the state if fully developed.

In his response, Obaseki assured that his administration would continue to extend development to all parts of the state.

Specifically, the governor said that four major road infrastructure in the area have been earmarked for construction to boost the tourism potential of the local government area.

Obaseki commended the traditional rulers for ensuring that peace reigns in their domain, and assured that his administration would continue to ensure that lives and properties are secured in the state.