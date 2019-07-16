Three Dead, Scores Injured as Three-storey Building Collapses in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The city of Jos, the Plateau State capital, was yesterday evening thrown into pandemonium following a collapse of a three-storey building at Butcher lane of Jos North Local Government Area, killing three people and leaving scores of others wounded.

An eyewitness, Mallam Adamu, said the recent frequent rainfalls in the city may have been responsible as the old structure has become weak.

Three corpses were evacuated and three others injured from the collapsed building, which trapped many residents and labourers, according to residents.

The incident occurred at about 5.15 p.m. while the labourers were trying to patch cracks on the old building.

Hundreds of youths and sympathisers were seen digging through the rubble to evacuate the victims. Residents of the area alleged that the dilapidated building belonged to a famous Jos businessman that deals on pharmaceutical products.

THISDAY gathered that officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) only arrived the scene of the incident at about 6.30 p.m., after which two escalators were brought to assist in rolling away the rubble.