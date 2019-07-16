Rape Allegation: CAN Declares Support for COZA, Fatoyinbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared support for the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) and its pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, amid allegations of rape and sexual assault against him.

The Christian body announced its position on Sunday when its delegation visited the church.

CAN Chairman in the FCT, Samson Jonah, assured the church that CAN was with it and the beleaguered pastor and would continue to stand by them.

The visit of the CAN delegation came less than a month after CAN condemned any case of rape and stressed that justice must prevail in all rape cases.

The Christian body said it had no details on the allegations against Fatoyinbo other than what was on social media, which it described as “not reliable and credible evidence”.

Also speaking, the CAN Chairman North Central, Israel Akanji, said the association would not ignore what is going on in the church now.

“How can I, and then the FCT Chairman, hear that one church that God has a plan and purpose for is going through this Jerusalem-Jericho road and then we will walk and walk away? We will not do such a thing,” he said.

Akanji told the congregation and the pastor that they were not alone and that CAN would continue to support them in prayers.

“The Lord will bring you out even stronger. Our pastor here, by the grace of God., will continue to be the voice of God to proclaim the whole nations of the world the mystery of Jesus Christ”, he said.