Olakunrin’s Murder: Presidency Warns against Politicising Killings

The Presidency has asked the political class to stop playing politics with the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, asked leaders across the country to be mindful their language and its potential consequences.

The statement described Mrs Olakunrin’s murder as tragedy, describing insecurity as an issue that the people of the country must unite to tackle.

It added that tragedies like this should not spring up politics, stressing the need for those who stand in positions of influence to recognise and understand that.

“The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunrin and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has, in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State. Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

“It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences. Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this,” the statement explained.