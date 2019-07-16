Atiku Commends Makinde for Making Assets Declaration Public

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar Tuesday commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for fulfilling his electoral pledge of making his assets declaration public.

Atiku said in a statement thst the governor “by this action, demonstrates that integrity is not a mere lip homage but a consistent course of action of an individual doing as they promised”.

Atiku also commended the governor for his forthrightness and also pledged his support to him and his administration in delivering good governance in the Pace Setter’s state.

The governor had hit the ground running after his swearing in as governor with breaking policies that seek to frontally address the problems of corruption in public and private sectors and also in advancing the access to universal basic education. These are programmes to which the PDP is heartily committed.

The statement said the former Vice President was particularly proud of Governor Makinde because his action as the only elected public official so far to so publicly declare his assets speaks eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example.

Atiku further said that by this, “the Governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption. His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government”.