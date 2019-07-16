Adebutu Commiserates with Fasoranti over Daughter’s Death

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Rural Development in the eighth National Assembly, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has commiserated with the entire family of Pa Olu Fasoranti, the eminent leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on the murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, by unknown gunmen on Friday, 12th July, 2019.

According to a release by the Media Consultant, Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, the former lawmaker noted that the regrettable news came to him as a big shock.

While reacting to the sad news of the death of Mrs Olakunrin, Adebutu said: “The news of the death of our great leader’s daughter came to me as a big shock and very unfortunate. It is disheartening that the life of a promising soul who contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria could be suddenly cut short.”

Adebutu decried the insensitivity of the present government to the degenerating security issues in the country which continues to portend threat to the lives of innocent citizens.

He prayed for the repose of soul of the deceased and also prayed that God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.