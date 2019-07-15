Group Endorses Farouk Bamusa for Ministerial Position

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares his ministerial list, a socio-political pressure group,”Gombe Action for Good Governance and Enduring Democracy” has appealed to the President to appoint Alhaji Farouk Bamusa, a founding member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 general election, as one of his cabinet members from Gombe State.

The call was made by the Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Suleiman, while addressing newsmen in Bauchi on the need for President Buhari to consider the APC governorship aspirant for political appointment .

Suleiman who described Farouk Bamusa as “a die-hard, patriotic and progressive APC chieftain who is always committed to the course of the party as the best person suitable to be given political appointment from Gombe State because of his commitment to the APC and loyalty to the President”.

According to him, “appointing Farouk Bamusa as Minister from Gombe State will ensure unity among members of the party in the state because of his leadership qualities and political maturity‎ to carry them along”.

“if appointed, we believe he will be able to unite Nigerians because he is a bridge builder who has friends across the Niger, almost in every state of the Federation. He is a philanthropist and highly respected businessman and manager of resources. And above all he’s a man of peace.”

“As soon as the party primaries were conducted and results announced, he and his supporters moved to the camp of the winner and joined forces with him to ensure total Victory for APC in Gombe. The last election conducted in the state also showed him to be a man of honour who kept his promise to fight for the enthronement of APC government in Gombe State “.

The coordinator stated that “while some APC leadership in the state abandoned their role of galvanising and uniting members from the grassroots to the top, Bamusa was busy organising gatherings and meetings among the members in order to forge ahead”.

He described him as a staunch President Muhammadu Buhari loyalist who had never abandoned the president over the years‎.