Court Allows Atiku to Play Video

Alex Enumah in Abuja

After the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal admitted the video compact discs from the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 23 Presidential Election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as evidence, two videos were played in the courtroom.

The first video played by Atiku showed INEC staff saying results of the election would be transmitted from the card reader to INEC central server. INEC had consistently denied that election results were transmitted into its server.

Atiku later played another video where the military during a press briefing said though Buhari claimed to possess a West African School Certificate (WAEC), nevertheless there was no evidence of the WAEC result in his personal file with the military.