Army Announces Redeployment of Senior Officers

Gen Adeosun now chief of policy & plans, Maj.-Gen Biu becomes substantive GOC 7 Div

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has approved new postings and appointments for officers of the Nigerian Army.

A statement by Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, on Sunday in Abuja, said the new postings were a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system.

Musa said the new postings and appointments involved the appointment of the newly promoted Lt.-Gen Lamidi Adeosun, the erstwhile Chief of Training and Operations now redeployed as Chief of Policy and Plans of the Army.

He said that Maj.-Gen A.O Shodunke from Army Headquarters Department of Army Standards and Evaluation was appointed as Chief of Defence Logistics, Defence Headquarters.

Maj.-Gen A.A Tarfa from Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre to Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Commander.

He added that Maj.-Gen E.O Udoh from the Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics has been appointed Chief of Training and Operations, while Maj.-Gen. M.S Yusuf who was the General Officer Commanding 81 Division has become the Chief of Administration (Army).

Maj.-Gen J.I Unuigbe the former Corps Commander Ordnance became the Chief of Logistics (Army) while Maj.-Gen. O.F Azinta former General Officer Commanding 2 Division is appointed Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

“Others include; Maj.-Gen. A.B Omozoje of Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans is now the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Ibadan.

“Also, the newly promoted Maj.-Gen A.B Biu is substantive General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri while Maj.-Gen. J.J Ogunlade from Defence Headquarters becomes the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto.

“While Maj.-Gen J.O Irefin from Defence Headquarters Garrison is appointed General Officer Commanding 81 Division Lagos, the erstwhile Chief of Administration (Army), Maj.-Gen. KAY Isiyaku is now Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison Abuja.

“Maj.-Gen. A.A Jidda from Defence Headquarters is appointed Coordinator Peacekeeping Operations at the Ministry of Defence while Maj.-Gen J.O Oni from Army Headquarters Department of Army Administration takes over as Director Procurement, Defence Headquarters.

“Maj.-Gen. O.A Akintade who was Director Procurement, Defence Headquarters, becomes Corps Commander Ordinance Lagos, while Maj.-Gen O.W Ali from Defence Headquarters is now Director Army Physical Training Zaria.

“Maj.-Gen. E.N Njoku remains at Defence Headquarters and redeployed as Director Communications while Maj.-Gen. C.G Musa from Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited is appointed Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Monguno.”

He also disclosed that Maj.-Gen O.T Akinjobi from the Headquarters Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE would become the Director Standards and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters.

Musa further disclosed that Brig.-Gen K.A Kazir would remain in Army Headquarters Department of Projects and Programmes and appointed Acting Executive Director of Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited.

He also said Brig.-Gen. A.E Attu moved from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to National Defence College as Acting Deputy Commandant while Brig.-Gen M.T Usman from Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade moved to Headquarters Guards Brigade Abuja as Commander.

“Brig.-Gen U.T Musa, who was the Commandant, Headquarters Guards Brigade becomes Acting Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre Jaji, while Brig.-Gen G.O Adesina remains at the Department of Policy and Plans and redeployed as Acting Director, Policy.

“Similarly, Brig.-Gen L.A Fejokwu from National Defence College is now the Acting Director Personnel Services at Army Headquarters, while Brig.-Gen. E.A.P Undiandeye from Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation becomes the Acting Director Foreign Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency Abuja.

“Brig.-Gen J.Y Nimyel from Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja takes over as the Commandant Amphibious Training School Calabar from Brig.-Gen. O.O Oluyede who is now Commander 27 Task Force Brigade Buni Yadi.

“Brig.-Gen. P.P Malla moves from 82 Division Garrison Enugu to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade Chibok as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. O.M Bello of Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt becomes the Commander 1 Brigade Sokoto while Brig.-Gen. M.A Etsu-Ndagi from Army Headquarters Garrison Abuja becomes the Commander 9 Brigade Lagos.

Col. R.C Emeh from Defence Headquarters has been appointed Assistant Director Army Physical Training at 3 Division Physical Training Group Jos, while Col. M.O Erebulu who just completed a course at Higher War College Egypt was appointed Commander 2 Provost Group Ibadan.

Lt.-Col. S.A Abimbola from Nigerian Army Operations Centre at Army Headquarters was appointed Commanding Officer 343 Artillery Regiment Elele, Lt.-Col. S.M Ahmed from 375 Artillery Regiment Baga becomes the Commanding Officer 332 Artillery Regiment Shendam, amongst others.

Musa said that the Chief of Army Staff wished them well in their respective appointments and charged them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to Service and Nation.

He said that all the appointments take immediate effect. (NAN)