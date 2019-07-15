Arewa Youths Ask PDP to Lift Suspension of Elumelu, Others

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Apparently disturbed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s decision to suspend the House Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, and six other members of the party in the House of Representatives, the Arewa Youth for Peace and Security (AYPS) has described the party’s decision as not only worrisome but ill-timed and uncalled for.

The group also warned the party to reverse its decision on suspension of the lawmakers in order not to create chaos in the party and among PDP members who elected Ndidi Elumelu as their leader.

Chairman of AYPS, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, in a Press Conference held in Bauchi Sunday, called on the party to immediately withdraw the suspension of Elumelu and the six others and allow the Minority Leader to assume his leadership role.

The lawmakers were suspended by the party over House of Representatives Minority leadership crisis.

The other suspended members are – Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

Announcing the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to suspend them, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained that the party had suspended them for alleged “indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience”.

Reacting to the development, Magaji, expressed regret that the party suspended Elumelu and the six others without giving them a fair hearing.

He said that the PDP constitution was clear on procedures to suspend any member of the party, stressing that the purported suspension of Elumelu and others cannot stand because the party is bigger than individuals.

According to him, “This is uncalled for. The issue of election of a Minority Leader by the lawmakers is the responsibility of members of the National Assembly, not the party.

“Elumelu has been in the House for many years and he has delivered. He was not elected by the PDP. He was elected by the people of his constituency. He is there representing his people, not the party.

“True he contested on the platform of the party, but the Members of the National Assembly have the power to elect who they feel should be their leaders, so the PDP has to know that. We don’t understand why they are holding meetings and suspending members for one month. It is uncalled for.

“We call on the party to withdraw the suspension and allow the new leadership of Minority of the PDP Elumelu to continue. Elumelu is a grassroots politician and mobiliser. He is a record long terms serving

member of the House”.

“Honestly, we wonder how and why a party seeking for justice in the court of law can suspend their members without fair hearing and recourse to the party’s constitution. This is unbelievable”.