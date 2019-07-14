NDUKA AT 60: ‘There is a Method to The Madness’

Ayo Arowolo, Editor at Large and Chief of Staff to the Chairman of THISDAY and Arise Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, synthesizes the impressions of friends and associates with his own personal encounters to attempt a description of the personae of ‘The Duke’, as friends often call him. Excerpts:

Here is a big poser: who among his associates, friends, partners, old school boys, staff, whatever description can say he or she truly understands who Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the man his friends call the Duke, the one his staff call Chairman, the man who his colleagues call the ‘Jagaban’ of the media industry is? The plain answer: None!

Indeed, trying to describe this prince of Owa Kingdom in Delta State is like calling out blindfolded men to feel an elephant, and on that basis, asking them to step out to describe who an elephant is. You can only describe the part you touch. So is it with Prince Obaigbena.

In the past one week, I have interviewed more than 25 of the people we can describe as Friends of Nduka Obaigbena (FoNO) on the sideline of a short documentary we are putting together to celebrate his 60th birthday. What was evident was that you could not pigeonhole this enigmatic man into a single description. Impossible!

Eniola Bello, Managing Director, THISDAY, and one of the foundation staff of THISDAY, says ‘Nduka is a crazy fellow positively’; Professor Pat Utomi (needs no introduction) calls him a ‘bulldozer’, while Helen Saiyen, Uduka’s childhood friend, says he is ‘persistently courageous’; Dele Momodu, his first editor at Thisday calls him ‘Mr. Connectivity’; Otunba Niyi Adebayo regards him as ‘tenacious’;Tunde Lemo, former CBN Governor thinks he is ‘ miracle worker of the media’; Prince Tony Momoh regards him as ‘cerebral’; Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information says the Duke is ‘incredible’; Funke Egbemode, President of the Nigeria Guild of Editor sees him as ‘ the innovative man of the media’;Tunji Bello, former chairman of THISDAY Editorial Board says he is a ‘ restless innovator’; Dr. Alimi Abdulrasak, Nduka’s friend of 40 years coined these words to describe him:’ versatility and strength in the face of all opposition’; Dr. Alim Abubakre, Chair of Texem, UK, believes he is a ‘bold innovator’; Senator Lanre Tejuosho regards him as ‘a fiercely loyal person’, Lanre Arogundade, says Nduka is ‘enigmatic’; Dare Babarinsa thinks he is a ‘dynamite’;Okagbue Aduba, Thisday’s foundation Managing editor, says the publisher is ‘non conformist ‘; Tim Kayode Akano, CEO of New Horizon Systems Solution, a passionate fan Nduka says the chairman ‘ has the resilience of the Japanese, the creativity of the Americans, the wisdom of the British and the strength of the Chinese’. One man, a thousand impressions.

And guess this! His daughter, Efe Obaigbena, in an interview with me three days say ago says the only one word that can describe her Dad is ‘powerful’.

One man; a thousand impressions! You can only say what you know about him, not that you know him.

I have been with THISDAY for 10 broken years (1996-1999). I will call this period Acts 1; and (2014 till date), which I will describe as Acts 2. What I have discovered in those 10 years is that Mr. Obaigbena runs a unique hands on training programme which I can describe as ‘mentoring by fire and observations.’

Let me volunteer some of the offerings of this unique training system. One, the training programme has neither manual nor curriculum: you generate one by yourself! Two, there is no barrier to entry, neither is there one for exit: you show up when you choose and you fade out of the system either when you are tired, or you have accomplished your desire. The good news, however, is that no matter how you leave the training programme, you are welcome any time again by the undesignated Lead Coach. Three, there is no graduation time table: you choose one for yourself!

In my second coming to THISDAY, I once asked Kayode Komolafe (we call him KK), the Deputy Managing Director of THISDAY, to share with me the rules for dealing with the Chairman whom I had erroneously thought I understood. KK’s reply was simple: there is no primer, you generate one by yourself and you watch the man regularly for instructions and woe betides you if you misread him. Not only will he blow the whistle once you cross the red lines ( visible only to him!!!) ; he can also wield the big stick which ranges from surcharges that could be more than your year salary to a suspension without a clue on when to resume!

Of all of us, I would say only Eni B, our Managing Director, can be said to have some proprietary interpretations of some of the rules. Eni B is like a palm reader when it comes to interpreting the nuances of ‘the main man’.

Let me share few personal encounters. Acts 1, scene1: About a year after I had joined THISDAY through Victor Ifijeh, the then editor of the newspaper and now Managing Director of The Nation, I got a call from the Chairman instructing me to travel to Abuja to conduct interviews with both the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Paul Ogwuma and ex-Minister for Finance, Chief Anthony Ani. He assured me that he had arranged the interviews and both men were waiting for me in Abuja.

In Abuja, I went straight to the CBN’s office with my tape recorder already prepared for a great interview. To my surprise when I asked Tony Ede who was the image-maker for CBN for the venue of the interview, his reply sent shock waves into my system: ‘which interview?’ No interview was arranged! But a greater dilemma was that the Chairman had already announced in the newspaper that the interviews would be coming out in few days’ time. I used all the tricks in my bag to persuade Tony to make the interview happen. He did and the interview was conducted around 7p.m. in the CBN office.

The following morning, I headed for the Finance Minister’s office. I had suspected I was going to encounter the same scenario. After waiting for about four hours in the Minister’s office, I was eventually ushered into his office and without wasting time, I dished out my request. His reply: “Nduka!!! He did not arrange anything.” Well, whether he arranged it or not, the issue was that I must not return to Lagos without the interview. The minister offered a suggestion: ‘can you follow me to the house?’ Of course! The interview was conducted around 10 p.m. in his house.

Missions accomplished. I returned to Lagos immediately after the interviews, and I just reasoned there was no point accosting the Chairman.

Mentoring lesson: How you get an interview appointment is immaterial. Just get the job done; no complaint.

Acts 1 Scene 2: One evening shortly after we had completed a special section we were handling for Time Magazine, part of the reasons I was sent to conduct those interviews, the Chairman called me one cool evening and asked me to show up in his house. On getting there, he simply asked if I had a British visa to which I replied in the affirmative. The next statement from him sent me into confusion.

“You are travelling to London this evening.” I was in his house around 4 p.m. Like Moses in the Bible I tried to explain to him that I was not prepared, I did not even come with my suit. Not to worry, he rushed upstairs and brought one suit and asked me to try it on. To cut the story short, that was how I found myself heading for the airport. I had to inform my pregnant wife about the development on my way to the airport. And what was the mission? To undergo a training programme with the Financial Times of London. And that marked the beginning of a confusing three-week odyssey in London.

I arrived at the FT’s office, ready for the training. I went straight to the Training Manager’s office and I told him my mission. The blank expression in his face suggested to me that I might be in deep trouble. The truth: there was no training programme arranged. I decided to go the office of Michael Holman, FT’s Africa Editor then whom I knew very closely, and asked if he knew there was a training programme. ‘Nothing of such’, said Holman.

I was in deep dilemma. My wife was due for delivery in about two weeks, and there I was in the middle of nowhere. Exasperated, I called the Chairman and told him my experience; and casually, he just told me to search anywhere in London where they offered training programmes in Quirk Express. I found one, and tried to give him feedback. He refused to pick his calls. More delimma. I was running out of cash. Thank goodness, Chief Dele Momodu (Bob Dee), Publisher of Ovation and senior colleague at the National Concord Newspapers, who was aware of this situation asked me to come to the Ovation office where he interpreted accurately what was going on.

He just asked me a question. “Did you do anything good for the Chairman recently?” I told him of the successful special section we did with Time. His advice: “If I were you, I would ignore the Chairman and enjoy myself. He simply wants to say thank you for a job well done.”

More than that, he gave me an offer to move to his house while I joined him at the Ovation office for the time the Chairman would get back to me. I spent three weeks with Bob Dee. We hit the street and I enjoyed myself thoroughly. Thanks to Bob Dee.

One evening, I just got a call from the Chairman who informed me that my wife had just delivered. Apart from sending cash to my wife, he also wired 2,000 Pound Sterling to me through our London representative, Ogoh Nakpodia.

Mentoring lessons: Not all acts of gratitude need to be expressed in words; but in whichever way they come, enjoy them anyway.

Act 2 Scene 1: Sometime in 2016, the Chairman asked me to process my US visa and that was done immediately. Shortly after that, he scheduled me for a series of training programme that would take place in three to four states in the United States of America. After my training in Denver, Colorado on Digital Revenue Transformation, organised by International Newspapers Marketing Association (INMA), I headed straight for New York to cover the World Bank event. Eventually, I ended up in Boston, Massachusetts.

Two weeks over, I decided to extend it by one more week just to feel the US after a long break and also to rest a bit. I created by own itinerary without informing the Chairman. I was in Atlanta on my way to Forthworth to pay a surprise visit to Dr. Mike Murddock, who became my friend after I met him through Bishop David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church. Interestingly, I got to know that Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center was also in Atlanta at the same time. He wanted to come to my location, but I asked that he give me his US office address and I would be there. I eventually went to meet him and after chatting, I rebooked my trip to Forthworth.

On way to my friend’s place where I was staying, I got a call from the Chairman who simply issued an instruction: “Meet me at home (Nigeria!!!) by 4 p.m. tomorrow.” I tried to explain; he cut off the phone and he remained unreachable thereafter. My e-mail was not replied. I understood what could follow. I just called the travel agents handling my trips to cancel the rest of the journey, and I came back on a forced return trip to Lagos. And you know the shocking thing? Back in Nigeria and in his house as instructed, when I asked him for the urgent assignment, he simply continued his work. No assignment whatsoever!!!

Mentoring lesson: Only the boss has a handle on the rules, and he can change them anytime even in the middle of the game!. And your job? Fall in line!

Simon Kolawole (SK), founder of The Cable, the fast growing online newspaper and deputy editor of Financial Standard when I was the CEO who, incidentally, was former Editor at THISDAY gave me what has turned out primer for ‘surviving in the fire at THISDAY. When I shared with him the concerns from my friends who felt my temperament did not match that of the person I was working with , SK issued this short advice: ‘Sir, ignore the bones, but eat the fish anyway; ignore the stones but eat the rice anyway’. I wrote it with gold in my heart. I discovered that what I make out of THISDAY has nothing to do with the man; by with how I interpret the experience.

Wasiri Adio, a former colleague at THISDAY and Executive Secretary of NEITI talks about the generosity of the Chairman in his powerful article a few days ago. That is correct! The Chairman can be generous to a fault. Even though I had a taste of that generosity in my first coming at THISDAY, the expression of that virtue came this time around like a drama.

Sometime in May 2014, I was on my way to a top hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos, to keep an appointment. I just got an inspiration to call the Chairman since we had not seen for some years. His phone rang off. But shortly as I was approaching my destination which was just about two minutes from his house, he called back asking where I was. He asked if I could see him at home and I agreed. After the meeting, the person I was having a meeting with who happens to know the Chairman very well offered to drop me off in front of his house.

Once he sighted me, he just started a casual conversation that went like this: ‘Why are you not in journalism? You are wasting your talents. Is it that you don’t want to practise again or what?’ One thing led to another; but once he sensed that I would not mind coming back to journalism and rejoining THISDAY, he placed a call to the MD and dictated some instructions to him. Immediately, he called his driver and asked him to take me to Apapa. Once in the MD’s office, he just executed the content of the instructions from the Chairman: I was given a brand new SUV Jeep, same day; a driver same day; allocated an office space on the executive floor same day; and an employment contract was drafted and signed same day. Everything happened at a dizzying pace so much that I did not know how to interpret it except to say that there was the hand of God in this.

To me, serving as his Chief of Staff and Editor at Large, I could say that the Chairman is a very focused personality, and cannot allow anything to stand in the way of whatever he wants to achieve. Not many people were aware that at the last Arise Fashion Week, organised by THISDAY STYLE, the Chairman was actually on drips, and was supposed to be in the hospital. He discharged himself with the drips in his ‘agbada’ to enable him to flag off the event. He simply collapsed on his bed after the event to the extent that he could not recognise few of us that were with him in the hotel room.

So, what shall I say to the Chairman as he celebrates his 60th birthday? An author once said that any man who is indifferent to sudden triumphs and unexpected tragedies, he who is not moved by those two impostors, to him belongs the earth and its fullness. That is the class to which Mr. Nduka Obaigbena belongs.

Two weeks ago during an interview I had with him in his house, preparatory to a book some friends are putting together to mark the 25th anniversary of THISDAY, I deliberately asked him to explain why he seemed to enjoy creating chaos and confusion where there should be none: His answer: “My friend, there is a method to what you people call madness.”

Can anyone argue that?

Happy birthday, Chairman.

Ayo Arowolo is the Editor at Large/Chief of Staff to Chairman, THISDAY and Arise Group.

Obaigbena: “I am Afraid of Only God and Nothing Else”

The Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY Media Group/Arise TV Networks, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, has always been at the forefront of most of the bold innovations that shaped Nigeria’s media landscape over the past 35 years making THISDAY the number one newspaper of choice amongst the political, business, diplomatic and culture establishment. Obaigbena started his journalism career at the Nigerian Observer in 1978 as a satirist, writer and cartoonist. He worked briefly with Newsweek Magazine in 1984 as a Special Section Representative before moving over same year to TIME Magazine, New York and London where he helped develop Special Surveys and Country Sections and later founded the notable weekly, THISWEEK Magazine in 1986 in Lagos. In pursuit of his determination to give Africa a global voice, Obaigbena launched ARISE TV, a 24-hour news and entertainment channel with broadcast hubs in London, New York, Johannesburg and Lagos and distributed in Africa, Europe, Middle East and the USA. He was elected to the Nigerian Constitutional Conference in 1995 – a body that wrote the current Nigerian Constitution and was appointed to the Nigeria Political Reform Conference in 2005 and the Nigerian National Conference in 2014. He has also served on several boards, state and presidential committees for privatization and governance. Obaigbena is President of The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria and The Nigerian Press Organisation – the media umbrella comprising The Nigerian Union Journalist, Nigerian Guild of Editors and NPAN and was a member of the Selection Committee of the Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum, Davos and founding Chairman of The African Media Leaders Forum as well as a founding member of the board of the African Media Initiative. In this interview with Ayo Arowolo and Obinna Chima, on the eve of his 60th birthday celebration, Obaigbena speaks about his voyage in media business and his philosophy of life. Excerpts:

On Success

Success is in the eyes of the beholder; it is like happiness. But to be successful in whatever you have designed, that means you have accomplished your mission. You need a mission to achieve your goal. Hard work is what leads to success and to be successful, you have to be a master of your circumstance. It is not what you do at the beginning that determines whether you will succeed, but how you end up. Your end point is at the very end. So, it is how you finish that is more important than how you started. So, it is what you accomplish at the end that matters the most. Like Colin Powell said, it is easy to go to war, but what is your exit strategy? If you don’t plan your exit, you cannot start an entry. So, I cannot say I am successful yet until I get to the finish point. You cannot determine it; you take the punches as they come. Some people start very well, blaze the trail, but end up very poorly. It is a combination of circumstances – circumstances within your control and some beyond your control. It includes luck, it includes getting to a place at the right time, divine intervention and also many other things. So, to be successful, you have to be a master of your circumstance. For instance, when we started THISWEEK, there was only one printing press in the whole of Nigeria that could print magazines, it was called Academy Press, and Academy Press was already printing for our competitor which was Newswatch and the market day for magazines was Monday, because you define the week ahead. So, if we went to Academy Press to say deliver for us on Tuesday or Wednesday, they would print for you, but by then it would have been us getting to the market mid-week. So, it meant that we had to find other ways of printing if we were to be in the magazine business. So, we decided to be printing in London. What it meant was that we wrote the magazines, Thursdays was our deadline, we used to fly out to London on same Thursday, landed on Friday, which was the day we used to take the pictures and artworks to the press for it to be printed on Saturday and delivered on Sunday morning and you take it to Heathrow, parcel it and plan for shipping Saturday night, for it to arrive on Sundays. Those days there was something called perishable clearing, so we could clear on the tarmac. So, it was possible to clear the newspapers at the tarmac because magazines’ have a life span and they were treated like eggs or day oil chicks. So, we cleared the magazines either on Sunday morning as it were and they would be ready to be distributed everywhere in the country. So, by Monday morning the magazines would be everywhere in the country and that was how we were able to challenge Newswatch and that got the late Dele Giwa infuriated and then the competition started. So, those were the circumstances then. Then, a few months into that endeavor, we had this debate on whether Nigeria should take the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans which came with conditionalities. So when General Ibrahim Babangida decided to work with the IMF, it meant that we had to devalue the naira; so we then set up what was called the Second-tier Foreign Exchange Market (SFEM). I remember the blackboard on that day the policy took off, the naira which we were buying at about 80 kobo to a dollar, fell to N3.32 to a dollar on the first day, which was a depreciation by over 300 per cent. This made our cost of operation to immediately increase by over 300 per cent, due to the action of the government, but your revenue remained the same. We did not increase our cover price, we endured, tried to raise money because I had a strong board, but the naira progressively depreciated. Eventually computers came in and we started making use of them which meant production processes were enhanced. By 1992, it became clear that it was not sustainable to continue printing abroad because every day the naira kept depreciating, so we could only play catch up. So, the introduction computers in those days was a game changer in terms of the magazine business. We looked at the scenario then and knew that the future of magazines in Nigeria was going to be numbered. That was why we registered Leaders and Company in 1992. I appointed Dele Momodu as the editor and some other persons to start Leaders and Company and that was how we founded THISDAY as a daily newspaper. As at today, all the magazines that existed as at that time are no longer in existence, but we are still here. We transited from THISWEEK to THISDAY.

Why Media Business

I was always into the media. Those days when I was in Government College Ughelli, which was the time of the black consciousness, I formed a group called the Black Cultural movement and we campaigned at that time in 1976, few years after the Sharpeville massacre in South Africa. We started campaigning for South Africa’s independence when we were in Secondary School. I remember the federal government launched what was called the South African Appeal Fund, under the then Chief F.S. Edo Osagie, the multi-billionaire. We organised events to raise money for South Africa doing rag days and all that in secondary school. I was a follower of the likes of Malcom X and other black icons. Thus, we started a school magazine called Chindava, which we used to awaken black consciousness in our school. I remember in 1976, the Principal then looked at our first publication and said it was not very good, and then we did another publication and he said ‘better, but not good.’ That was in 1976. So, I left Ughelli College in 1977 and started cartooning for the Nigerian Observer. I had a cartoon column called Lekeleke for the Nigerian Observer, which made me a rich student. This was because the Nigerian Observer was paying me N10 per cartoon, and I was doing it every day, at this time I was already at University of Benin. I would leave the university, go and draw the cartoon and submit it and by the end of the month, they would pay and that enabled me to buy my first car as a student at UNIBEN. What then happened was that the military removed the editor of the Nigerian Observer, Chuks Okuwa, who was a good friend of mine and I left the organisation with him. That led to both of us co-founding the The Dawn Magazine in Benin City, which existed for few years such that while I was Coordinating Editor, he was the Editor-in -Chief. When I graduated I was posted to the Dawn Magazine to do my National Youth Service and I also employed about five persons who were also doing their National Youth Service Corps at The Dawn. The circulation of The Dawn then was about 5,000. After I left The Dawn, I went to London and then I got introduced to Nigerian Advertising because at that time advertising in Nigeria was controlled by nationals of UK, and at the time airport advertising was very lucrative. That was how I met the likes of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who was the Public Relations Manager of the Nigerian Airport Authority at that time. He used to give us adverts then because advertising is the key of publishing. So, because I studied Creative Arts with combined honours in Fine Art and English, I was able to create what I wanted, like creating my own designs. I then joined a company called the Nigerian Advertising Limited, when I graduated in 1982, in London. This was all still before the naira devaluation. Then, the Nigerian Advertising Limited was a very strong agency which aggregated foreign advertising into Nigerian market; so we stayed in London and captured advertising using it for outdoor across Nigeria, in areas such as the airports, lounges and everywhere. So, whilst I was with Nigerian Advertising Limited I got introduced into the world of advertising and was eventually engaged as a consultant for Michael Jarvis and Partners as a researcher on the Nigerian market. They were consultants to advertisers and consultants to media. That was how I got introduced to Time Magazine whose biggest market then was Nigeria. They used to publish one 150,000 copies weekly, selling Time Magazine in Nigeria. In Nigeria, Time Magazine and Newsweek were major clients of Michael Jarvis and partners and I was writing the consultancy to get them adverts from the Nigerian market. That was how I got introduced to Time and Newsweek. But I preferred Time Magazine, which was why I applied to work with them, but Newsweek hired me first. So, I went to New York to work with Newsweek and within a month, I got the offer from Time Magazine. So, I left Newsweek Immediately and joined Time Magazine and I started helping them to develop special sections which was the combination of advertising and editorial, both of which I had the proficiency and skills for because of my background. We developed special sections on Morocco and Zimbabwe and other countries. At the time, Nigeria was going to celebrate its 25th Independence anniversary, I proposed a major special edition on Nigeria at 25, which was perhaps the most successful special section we did. We actually had to plan for it ahead and incidentally, the Head of State at that time was Muhammadu Buhari. So, I became close to his Chief Press Secretary. So, we started planning the special section. So, by August 1985, I did an interview with Buhari who was to be on the cover for the October 1985 edition. I finished the interview with Buhari and I flew to New York to start the production. It was while I was in New York and the interview had passed editorial checks that I got a call that he had just been overthrown from power. I was the last person that interviewed Buhari before he was removed and I was in shock because Buhari had just approved our payment and in that approval, I was to make $250,000 as commission because it was a global edition that was going to be circulated all over the world. I phoned the villa and they said there had been a coup and General Babangida had taken over. So, I flew back into Nigeria and met with Babangida, which meant we had to also do the first major interview with him as the Head of State. So, I did the last interview with Buhari and the first interview with IBB. All these happened when I was about 25 years old. So, I was a young man in my twenties with lots of cash. We then published that edition of the magazine and the board of Time Warner Group then hosted Nigeria in New York on the pent House of Time building and invited the US elites to celebrate Nigeria. So, Babangida sent a delegation from Nigeria headed by Air Vice Marshall Ishaya Shekari, Brigadier Anthony Ukpo, who was the Minister of Information, Wada Maida, Abba Dabo and others, who were part of the celebration. Also black leaders like Andrew young, Jessie Jackson and all other black leaders were present at the event which became very successful in New York. That event sort of put a stamp on my career at that time. With that success as a young man with a lot of cash instead of buying cars and the likes, I decided to start a magazine to compete with Time Magazine, even though I was still there. I wanted to tell the Nigerian story. Time was doing it for commercial purposes, not for strict editorial. So, we decided to start a magazine called THISWEEK. Prior to that, the only magazine in existence was Newswatch. But after that Time Magazine event on Nigeria in New York, we did another one in 1986 did for Morocco and Zimbabwe. So, with all that I had enough capital, but I did not want to go on the journey alone. So, I approached Gamaliel Onosede, who was a board room guru and also an old student of Government College Ughelli and his sons were my school mates. Then, we put together a board to drive THISWEEK. I also invited my friend and mentor then, Professor Kwaku Adadevoh, who had just left the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, who I met in Maiduguri, while working with the Time. We also had Arthur Mbanefo who was the leading Accountant then, we had Chief Hope Harriman, who was an accomplished business man; Audu Ogbeh, who I had known during my journalism days, I used to visit him in Benue and he was the youngest Minister under Shagari. There was also Abba Dabo and Chinua Achebe, who eventually he sent his wife, Christy Achebe to represent him on the board, but he was part of the team. So, with that strong board, we launched, but at the end of the day, all of those men, as great as they were, they had the names but magazine requires money. But they were very great in opening doors. So, up until the time of the devaluation we were fine, but the naira devaluation changed everything, which meant we had to start raising capital and we could not harass them (the board members), for money. So when I got my next payment from Time Magazine, I was about 27 years old, I bought myself a Mercedes Benz V Boot and then moved to Ikoyi. I said to myself, instead of spending on magazines every day, at least live some good life. So, when the crises started after the naira devaluation, I started Leaders and Company. That was how Dele Momodu came in and I bought him a brand new Peugeot 504, I was still into politics then from the side because being close to Babangida and co, I was into politics and was the Special Adviser to the then Chairman National Republican Convention (NRC). It was from that we now founded THISDAY.

Initial Capital for THISWEEK

The capital of THISWEEK Limited was N100,000, from that amount I brought N13,000, which was 13 per cent per cent of the whole shares, we then kept five per cent for staff and the other board members shared the remaining. So, we were okay and because I was still earning money from Time magazine I was able to support the business. But once devaluation occurred and the fundamentals changed there was little they could do to bring money because they were not money bags, they had ideas, and opened doors, but they did not have money. At the initial stage, they all bought their shares, but they did not want to expand. For instance, when Hope Harriman said the problem of this board is equity, they said because he had money he wanted to buy them out. So, nobody wanted to reduce his holding and therefore it was difficult. Even me, I could not put more than that per cent even if I had it, because the other shareholders did not want to be diluted, they had had six percent each which was how we got to that situation. So when I founded THISDAY I did not seek the consent of anybody, I own 99 per cent of it and added one of my children as the remaining one per cent with the mentality that if it fails I would be responsible for it and if it thrives I would also be responsible for it.

The Dawn Magazine

When I graduated I went to London and later on the Editor-in-Chief ended up working for me as the Managing Editor of THISWeek.

Why Preparation Matters

Publishing is a tough business in Nigeria. Unlike now when you can form any name online and wait for Google alert, of $10,000, publishing requires preparation. You must understand the business before going into it.

Working with Time Magazine and Owning a Newspaper

I told them I was going to set up my own magazine, but they kept me there because I was opening doors for them. The Nigeria event continued for many years, Zimbabwe, and we even did something for Kenya and Morocco, and those were the key clients. It went from editorial and commercial works to just commercial at some point. I was there till when we started Style, I was there when they founded CNN, all of that was part of those Time era. So, Time Inc. merged with Warner Brothers. Warner Brothers was more into production of movies than print even if Time Inc. still had a thriving print business, such as In Style, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and many others. But with the advent of the internet, magazine sizes kept reducing, but they were earning more from movies as Time. Then they merged with CNN and bought Tech Toner who they then invited on the board of Time Inc. But the World Wide Web changed the story for everybody.

Childhood and Family Background

I came from a strict Christian family, my dad was a civil servant, and I was born at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, so I have a proper birth certificate and not an affidavit. My dad was a Senior Civil servant on the executive cadre, he had a 403 in the sixties, and he was a world war veteran that fought in the second world war. My mum was then a chief nursing officer in the then Mid-west state. My dad ensured we went to good schools, he ensured he paid for good schools. My three brothers schooled abroad but I refused to go abroad. I chose to stay here in Nigeria. Although I used to travel abroad to visit, which led to me becoming friends to Chief M.K.O Abiola from plane rides, we used to enter British Caledonian Airways then and fly into London together. We did not need visa then; all they did was stamp your passport on arrival at the airport. So, after a while, Abiola started wondering who was the small boy that was always flying on the plane with him and that was how I got close to him. I and Abiola had some interesting projects together; I remember he gave me a cheque of N1 million then and I went to Habib Bank to withdraw the money and that was how I became close to Kekere Ekun. As the bank CEO, he called Chief Abiola to confirm the cheque and that was how I became close to Kekere Ekun as well.

Formative Years of THISDAY

Essentially, we tried to use a lot of technology. Presentation is a key factor in journalism. If you do not present it well it cannot work. We were the only newspaper in the history of Nigeria to start without a printing press. The idea of the newspaper was to change the vision about Nigeria. My niche has always been politics, business and back of the book. Business drives everything and Politics leads.

Great Stories that Stood Out

Our biggest story which I liked was the Awolowo story. One day, I got a call when I was doing THISWEEK from the late Bisi Onabanjo, who was Governor of Ogun State at that time. He said he wanted to write for THISWEEK, a column called Ayekoto. So he was writing the column and made us to become close. So, anytime I drove to Benin, I would stop at Ijebu Ode to visit him at his house and he used to take me to Chief Awolowo’s house. So, I got close to the Awolowo’s at that time and you would always see Chief Adebanjo and all those Awolowo followers around. Whenever I was coming back to Lagos from Benin I also used to stop at late Onabanjo’s house, who would then again take me to Chief Awolowo’s house, and that was how I became close to Segun Awolowo. Vice President Osibanjo’s wife was quite young then, but I got close to the grand children of Awolowo because we were in the same generation. Eventually when Awolowo died, we were the first to know. So I remember we just bought three 504 cars for THISWEEK. So I deployed a team led by Tunji Ladner to go and cover it and we covered the Awolowo series. I remember that edition, ‘If not me who?’ But the biggest miracle came with printing. Awolowo was being buried on Saturday, our printing day was Friday night, our flight day was on Saturday night so that we can distribute on Sunday, so the magazine would be everywhere on Monday morning. So we covered the funeral which was one of the biggest stories at the time. So, we had a team coming from Ikene, so we wrote the story on that Saturday and caught the Nigerian Airways flight that night, we left around 9pm that Saturday night, while the burial finished around 3pm, then the photographers all came back, printed their pictures, we wrote the story, produced and got everything ready for the 9pm flight. Someone travelled and made sure the production was finished on the plane. So, we arrived London on Sunday morning because we had told the press how important it was, they were able to turn it for us that Sunday. We did the lithography, printing and finished about 6pm and moved straight to Nigerian Airways and we landed on Monday morning, cleared the magazine on the tarmac and went straight to Kakawa and when everybody opened the magazine on Monday morning and saw how bright and colorful it was –an event on Saturday, in colour on Monday morning – that immediately won us the hearts of everybody. That was one major edition I remain proud of till tomorrow. Technology, flight logistics and everything, it wasn’t easy.

Driving Force

It’s competition. We battled Newswatch and then I took their best. I took Lawson Omokhodion, who was their business editor; Tunji Ladner joined us, and then we added Emeka Anuko and co. We just raided Newswatch and took their best. We also took people from The Guardian, The Democrat and other strong newspapers.

Eyes for Talent

Journalism is about people. There is a book I read which made me to understand that to succeed in journalism, you have to grow your own editors. What we did was that we had the top guys and we had new entrance, who were nothing. So, we grew them. The top experience guys mentored and grew the young guys, so there was no middle. So, the young guys aspired to grow to the middle level. So the issue of going to the top was not an issue as it became easy. So, you grow your own editor.

Arise Television

Media is evolving and changing; newspapers are transforming, but there is a convergence on video and everything is going digital. So, in doing Arise TV, it means we are in the fore front of that convergence, it is the same story we tell, but using visuals.

THISDAY Events

Journalism and events go together. We did the biggest music festival till today, the THISDAY Music festival, nobody has done it that big till today. We had Jay-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dog, Rihanna, everybody was here. Concerning THISDAY awards, we would still do it, I just decided to slowed down. We were the pioneers of selling executive tables at events which everyone is doing now, also we were the first to do tents, in addition to that we were the first to do back page for opinions and sport. So, whatever we do, people follow. And we shifted the mast head and had the window column and wrap around and everybody followed. Shifting our mast head meant vendors had to start putting our newspaper in front, which meant everywhere at that time would find our paper in the front. Even the wrap around, when we started it, The Guardian initially said they would never do it, that it was killing journalism, but they later did. I learnt that from Time Magazine in New York. I did it first with newspaper, I did it with Guaranty Trust Bank in Lagos, and MTN in South Africa, which we printed the paper in yellow. There was the wrap around but the entire paper had a yellow theme the official color of MTN; which caused a steer. I was in advertising; I was an advertising researcher so I combined all the knowledge. I worked with Michael Jarvis, so I was a researcher on media globally on what and how advertisers should present themselves. It was that combination of advertising, journalism and creativity that gave us an edge.

Friendship with Politicians

I got into politics reluctantly but I left soon after. Recently I attended the British High Commission dinner and I was one of the oldest people there. I saw some of the new senators and young members of the National Assembly getting excited. But for me, I have seen it all, so I just sat down quietly and was watching them all.

Why Not in Politics

Because it is not worth it. When you say hello you pay, when they say hello you pay twice. That is, when you go greet someone, you pay, when they come to your house to visit you, you pay twice. The day I decided to leave politics, I got home and met people waiting for me in my room, because there was no space to sit again so they sat in my bedroom; I drove them out of my house. Although I went to the constitutional conference, i was elected fully and it was a great event. We had Yar’Adua, Ojukwu, Ekwueme and everybody. That was when we did the first edition of THISDAY. I remember that first day when I distributed the newspaper edition at the conference, everyone had a copy and it was after that the first coup happened; Yaradua was reading and got arrested two days after. Before then because I was with NRC at the strategic level, NRC and SDP made me secretary of the NRC-SDP joint committee. So, we put together the founding of the interim government. We negotiated the exit of the military government. I attended all those meetings and because THISWEEK was transiting into THISDAY and we were yet to start publishing, I became the source to The Guardian concerning all their key front page stories that time. We just finished This Week at this time, I just entered politics briefly and I was transiting into THISDAY so there was no THISWEEK at that time. The Guardian was the only paper I could use so was giving them all the hard-hitting stories through Emeka Izeze.

Listing THISDAY Group on the Stock Market

We tried to be listed after what South Africa, we appointed IBTC as the issuing house then, we sat down and looked at it back then in 2008 and there was the financial crisis. But my good friend, late Tayo Aderinokun looked at it in details, then the market was falling, so he said it was not the right time to get listed and ever since then, the economy has not recovered. Before 2008, you can get listed and it was a different thing. If the time comes for that, fine, we would. But getting listed is only one way there are other ways. And also the brand is strong. The TV station and the newspaper is getting stronger; with that combination you can take over the world. That is why I said grow your own editors, and we are growing younger people today across all our platforms.

How to Face Failure

Failure is part of life, we fail all the time, but how you react when you fail is very important. THISWEEK failed. But when you fail you get back on your feet and try harder, it is not a big deal.

On Fear

I am afraid of only God and nothing else. You just keep moving regardless of the challenges.

On Foresight and Industry Leadership

Intuition and studying the market. In those days, at Time Magazine, where I used to work, the US edition used to be over 100 pages filled with adverts, so once the computers came in it reduced. The media started to look for new ways to adapt, then on the back of the computer came the world wide web. At THISWEEK, we were not comfortable with the circumstance which was the devaluation of the currency. So, we had to adapt instead of dying and transformed into a daily newspaper. Those magazines that did not adapt ended up closing up. They failed to read the future.

What to do Differently

There is nothing to do differently because I was not born with a silver spoon. I had to make my way through thick and thin. There is power in insight and experience is what guides decision-making. You can say if you had done it this way this and that would have happened. Nobody knew in 1987 that we were going to devalue the naira or that Babangida would accept the IMF loan, or that there would be a coup. So, there is nothing to do differently.

This Man Keeps Working and Walking THISDAY, Everyday

“There is only one principle to succeed, hard work you just keep working at it. I have a philosophy about life that in whatever happened or happens, keep moving.” –Nduka Obaigbena

Where do you start the story of a man who many distinguished journalists will write about? A man who at 26 years was the last to interview Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd) as Head of State and first to interview then Major General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) as new Head of State en route his super successful supplement on Nigeria at 25 Years for the global edition of the internationally acclaimed TIME Magazine. The cover story about Nigeria was so successful the board of TIME group, hosted the government of Nigeria in New York, in the penthouse of time life building and invited the United States elite to celebrate Nigeria. The Head of State, General Babangida (Rtd) sent a delegation headed by Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ishaya Shekari, Anthony Ukpo (who was Minister of Information), Wada Maiyida (His Chief Press Officer), Abba Daboh amongst others. The black American community included leaders such as Andrew Young and Jesse Jackson.

Thirty four years later, Prince Nduka Obaigbena also known as The Duke of Journalism has kept working and walking at it. Was that the starting point for the Duke? Far from it, Publisher or Chairman as he is fondly addressed by his staff is one coin with many sides, not two. Definitely what everyone has no dispute about is the Man’s confidence and ability to go after whatever he sets sights on as well as his generosity and accommodating spirit. In addition to this, is his philosophy of enterprise “free entry and free exit”. The journey for THIS MAN with six decades of living, born at the then prestigious University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, started at Government College, Ughelli in the then Mid Western Region, which was around the time of the black and proud movement.

He formed a group called the Black Cultural Movement and campaigned at that time (1976) after the Sharpeville massacre in South Africa, for South Africa’s Independence. He and others then started a school magazine called Chindada, which was used to awaken black consciousness. From there, he started cartooning for the Nigerian Observer which made him a very rich student because the Observer then, paid Ten Naira (N10) per cartoon, which he drew daily.

After graduation from the University of Benin, he joined a company called Nigerian Advertising Limited in 1982 in London. He moved on to a better job when he was engaged as a consultant for Michael Jarvis and Partner, who were consultants to advertisers and also the media. He became a researcher on Nigerian markets from where he was introduced to TIME Magazines. He joined the TIMEs helping them develop special sections (which were a combination of advertising and editorial) both of which he had the proficiency for. He produced sections on Morocco and Zimbabwe. At the time, Nigeria was going to celebrate Twenty (25) years after independence, which led to proposing a major special section on Nigeria at 25 which was perhaps the most successful special section TIME Magazine did at that period.

The success of the TIME supplement on Nigeria @ 25 Years kept the THIS MAN working as he walked into THISWEEK a magazine, which when he started, had to surmount the challenge of having just one printing press in Nigeria, that could print coloured magazines. This press was already printing for competition on the only tenable day suited for magazine publishing. So it meant he had to print in London, weekly. Therefore by Monday morning everywhere in the country, THISWEEK was out to sell and was able to challenge ‘Newswatch’.

The Babangida administration decided to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and meant that the Naira had to be devalued, so Nigeria set up what was called the SFEM (Second tier Foreign Exchange Market). The naira to dollar then was about Eighty kobo (80k) to a dollar, but fell to Three Naira, Thirty Two Kobo (N3.32) to the dollar on the first day, which was like a three hundred percent fall, which meant that THISWEEK Magazine’s cost of production increased by three hundred (300%) percent immediately but the revenue remained same, because the magazine could not increase the cover price. By 1992, it was clear that with the increase in cost of production, it was not sustainable printing THISWEEK in London because the naira was continuously devaluing.

So was this the end of THISWEEK, THE MAN, The Duke, Obaigbena? Far from it, in his usual philosophy of Keeping the Walk on, he registered his Leaders and Company in 1992, to start THISDAY newspaper. In a few months, THISDAY will mark its 25th Anniversary but will the Duke stop moving, stop walking? Far from it, despite the success of THISDAY as a brand, THISMAN has yet again stepped into broadcasting with the latest on his stable, ARISE NEWS TV.

What has kept Mr. Obaigbena going through thick and thin? In his words, “hard work! There is no question. There is no other way to succeed. Success is in the eye of the beholder, it is like happiness or whatever it is. There is no end point yet, it is a journey. It is a marathon, so there is absolutely no end point yet, your end point is at the very end. So it is how you finish, which is more important than how you started. So it is what you accomplish at the end that matters the most. Like Colin Powell said, ‘It is easy to go to war, but what is your exit strategy?’ If you don’t plan your exit, you cannot start an entry. Some people will start very well, blaze the trail, but end up very poorly.”

The new Sexagenarian is not stopping the work and walk as he believes moving with a vision is what keeps him going. He reminds many of the depth of some of the daring ventures he has taken, when for instance it becomes a point of note that of all the frontline News Magazines existing then in the 1980s, only THISWEEK was malleable in the 1990s to transform into a newspaper called THISDAY an interesting addition was that this enterprise became the first national newspaper to be floated in the country without its own printing press.

The drive to dare comes in Obaigbena’s words “you need a vision, you also need a modus operandi and then you achieve your goals. Success is a combination of circumstances, combination of your circumstance, circumstances beyond your control that puts / pushes you to the end, so to be successful, you have to be a master of your circumstance. It is not what you do at the beginning, but what you do at the end. So to be successful, it is how you end up. For me, I cannot say I am successful yet.” He however admits that successes in life need elements of luck too. “It is a totality of circumstance. It includes luck, includes getting to a place at the right time, it includes divine innovation, it includes very many things. That is why I say it is a totality of many circumstance, all things considered.”

The Duke of Journalism relives his proudest moments in journalism, one which he ranks high up is the coverage of the death and burial of the late nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. “Our biggest story which I liked, was the Awolowo story. One day I got a call when we were still doing THISWEEK from the late Bisi Onabanjo who was former Governor of Ogun State. He wanted to write for THISWEEK, he was writing the ‘Aiyekoto’ column and so we became very close and so anytime I drive to Benin, I stopped at Ijebu Ode and went to his house on ‘Fidipote street’. I would spend time with him and he would take me to the Awolowo house in Ikenne. I got a bit close to the Awolowo household and the grandchildren as we were in the same generation. When Awolowo died, we were among the first sets of people to know.

“During the burial preparation, I deployed a team led by Tunji Ladna to go and cover it but the biggest miracle came with printing. Awolowo was being buried on Saturday, our printing day (in London) is Friday night. Our flight day (back to Nigeria) is Saturday night, distributed on Sunday, so that it would be everywhere by Monday morning. So we went to cover the Awolowo’s funeral. It was one of the biggest stories of the time, there were no mobile phone, and so we wrote the story on that Saturday and made sure we caught the Nigerian Airways flight that night at 9pm. The Awolowo burial finished at about 4pm. The whole production process began in earnest in readiness for the 9pm flight. The editor travelled and made sure they finished on the plane, so we arrived London on Sunday morning. We had told the press, how important it was, so they were able to turn it around for us that Sunday, lithography, printing everything finished at about 6pm (in London) and moved straight to Nigerian Airways flight and we landed on Monday morning and so we cleared on the tarmac of the Airport and we went straight to kakawa (in Lagos). When everybody opened the magazine, they were in a state of utter disbelief at how we were able to get it to press in time. That was one major production that I am immensely proud of even to this moment. Flight, logistics, technology, everybody came into play.”

In his 43 years of journalism, an event that stands out in mind attending was the inauguration of Late Nelson Mandela as President of South Africa. “I was invited to the Mandela inauguration and my Nigerian passport was full, there was no space because I was a globe trotter, no visa page left, so we went to South Africa embassy with the kind of reputation I had, they now stamped the visa on a plain paper and stapled it to my passport. I got it at about 6pm in London. South African Airways left at about eight thirty (8:30) so I rushed to the Airport. Upon arrival, I was lodged at the Carlton hotel in downtown Johannesburg. So I got into my room and changed quickly and rushed to enter the bus as you couldn’t go with a personal car. I remember that day very well in that Union building in Pretoria. It was an outside event, no high table; there was only one high table of four to five people namely Mandela and the rest of those who led the struggle for South Africa’s freedom. Every other person was seated in the audience. I went there and saw foreign dignitaries the Colin Powell’s, Prince Charles, Buthelezi, Yasser Arafat, Fidel Castro in fact everybody who was somebody in the 20th century was there, and it was the biggest event I have been to.”

On a final note, how does this journalist handle personal frustrations? He sleeps! “When you sleep at night, tomorrow morning you wake up to a bright new day. I sleep a lot, soundly! There is nothing too tough and I just keep moving, I keep walking like Johnnie Walker.”

–––Lanre Bayewu is a Media Relations Consultant and former staff of THISDAY