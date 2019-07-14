Justify Investment in You, Give Your Best, President Tasks Armed Forces

Says Nigeria winning war against terrorism

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Jaji, Kaduna State, told the 207 Senior Course 41 graduates that Nigeria expects from them the best commitment to duties, loyalty and service to their fatherland in view of the time and resources invested in their training.

The president also said the Nigerian Armed Forces and their allies were winning the war against terror.

He said the Federal Government of Nigeria would continue to give priority to the training and welfare of officers and men of the Armed Forces, including the eminent institution established to train tactical and operational level officers on the tenets of staff work and command.

Buhari, according to presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, made the remarks while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of Senior Course 41 at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji, President Buhari, commending the collaboration with neighbouring countries in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, noting that the effort was crucial in decimating the enemy.

‘‘Many of the security threats faced by Nigeria are trans-border in nature. That is why the West African sub-region and indeed the African continent must step up the level of military cooperation that currently exists amongst us.

‘‘I am sure you are aware of the collaboration of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Republic of Cameroun, Niger, Benin and Chad in a multinational operation to decimate Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin and other regions.

‘‘The effort is laudable and has continued to yield positive results, as the war on terror is being won on all sides.

‘‘I want to assure you that Nigeria, in partnership with our allies, will not relent until terrorists are completely decimated,’’ he quoted the president as saying.

Shehu also said the president used the occasion to appreciate the Armed Forces for what he described as their prompt responses to the numerous security challenges facing the county.

‘‘Your response to Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as activities of separatists and armed militias among others have been very commendable.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces have also committed huge resources towards stability of the West African sub-region and world peace in general,’’ he was further quoted.

He said the president was glad that the prestigious college had 13 international officers from 11 African countries and the Republic of Korea, whom he said successfully completed Course 41, an improvement on Senior Course 40, which had 11 international students.

The statement also said Buhari commended the management for introducing media awareness packages in its training with a view to sensitising officers with the importance and methodologies of information usage as well as media actions in support of military operations.

According to the statement, Buhari welcomed the modernisation drive in the military institution as evident in what he noted as the establishment of an e-examination centre and rejuvenated library facilities.

It also said the president praised the college for reviewing its curricula to build the capacity of student officers to become more proficient in military operations meant to address Nigeria’s current security threats.

Shehu further said the Commandant AFCSC, Air Vice Marshal L.S. Alao, in his remarks, said a total number of 207 students successfully passed through the programme which lasted for 48 weeks.

According to him, Alao said the graduating set began their programme on August 8, 2018 with 87 Army officers, 58 Navy, 40 Air force personnel and nine non-military staff as well as 13 international officers drawn from South Korea, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Liberia, South Africa, Niger Republic and Gambia among others.