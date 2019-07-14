Half Time Score: Algeria 1- Nigeria 0

Super Eagles central defender, William Troost-Ekong, deflected Riyad Mahrez’s lob into net for Algeria’s first goal in the 40th minute.

Algeria got their deserved lead before the half time break. They showed better skill on the ball in virtually all the departments with Mahrez and their top striker Bounejad tormenting Ndidi, Omeruo and Jamilu Collins ceaselessly.

Statistic of the first 45 minutes clearly shows the Desert Foxes clearly in the lead: Better ball possession (57-43).

Except Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr tinker with his midfield to plug the leakeages, Super Eagles can as well forget playing in the final and settle for the bronze match with Tunisia who lost through same own goal to Senegal earlier.