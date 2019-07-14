Fayemi to Return Schools to Missions

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said the transfer of schools back to the missions is a policy of his government to further improve the quality of education in the state.

Fayemi added that the first set of schools to be returned to missions would be announced at the inception of the next academic session in September.

He made the promise while hosting the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche in his office in Ado Ekiti at the weekend.

Fayemi said the return of the schools would stamp the administration’s respect for values.

He also promised that government would work out an efficient and workable model as practised in other states where schools had been transferred back to the missions.

Fayemi said further that government would pay the teachers and give grants to the schools while the missions will take care of administration.

On security, Fayemi assured that the measures put in place by his administration to tackle the farmers -herders clash and crime in the state would be stepped up so that the peaceful disposition of the state will be sustained.

He reiterated that anyone caught engaging in any criminal act will be made to face the consequences and addressed as a criminal irrespective of the tribe.

Also at the meeting, the prelate had said the purpose of his visit was to pray for the governor and the state.

He described Fayemi as a good product Ekiti State “is lucky to have judging from his antecedents during his first term as governor and as minister in the Mines and Steel ministry.”

He pleaded for the transfer of all Methodist Schools in the state back to the mission so that Godly morals would further be instilled in the students.