AFCON: Lawan Leads Govt Delegation to Cheer Eagles against Algeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has departed Abuja on Sunday as head of an 11-man presidential delegation to cheer Super Eagles in their quarter final match against Algeria later today in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo, Egypt.

Also on the entourage are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Jide Sanwo-Olu and Ifeanyi Okonwa, Governors of Lagos and Delta states respectively and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking before the delegation departed Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, Lawan said the presence of the delegation would boost the morale of the Nigerian players and spur them to win the match.

“I am confident that our boys will today reenact their winning streak in their determination to win the trophy, and they need all of our support including our physical presence”.

Others in the entourage include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, and a Representative of the Presidency; Captain Hosa Okunbo.

Others are the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola; the ministry’s Director of Facilities, Muhammad Gambo and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.