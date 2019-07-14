735 to Testify Before Kano Guber Tribunal

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

No fewer than 700 witnesses have been listed to testify before the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal under the chairmanship of Justice Halima Shamnaki, counsels to the parties yesterday revealed.

The parties added that the witnesses will testify for and against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in relation to the governorship election the returned Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to office.

At a pre hearing session yesterday, counsel to Ganduje, Mr. Offiong Offiong (SAN) told the tribunal that 203 witnesses have been enlisted to testify before the tribunal in support of the elections won by the incumbent governor.

According to him the witnesses have undergone all the pre requisite requirements laid down by the law that permits the witness to testify before the court.

Also, counsel to the APC, Mr. Christopher Oshiomole averred that the ruling party would equally bring 300 witnesses to testify in justifying the victory recorded by the candidate of the party in the governorship polls.

Likewise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through its counsel, Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN) told the tribunal that the INEC would bring 29 witnesses before the tribunal to give testimony on the conduct of the Kano governorship elections.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) also disclosed that the PDP had listed 203 witnesses, who are expected to testify against the victory been claimed by the APC and its candidate, Ganduje.

Awomolo asked the tribunal to struck out the contempt charges filed on form 048 and 049 against INEC, saying INEC “has availed the petitioners with almost all the documents needed for inspection. Only two documents are yet to be released to the petitioner by INEC.

In his response, Raji requested that the documents released by the commission to the petitioner should be inspected at the court premises, noting the court complex was a neutral ground

Delivering her ruling, Shamaki struck out the contempt charges filed against the INEC, ordering that the matter be adjourned till July 16 for continuation of pre trial hearing.