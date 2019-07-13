Sanwo-Olu Appoints Fafore 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed reputation and public relations professional Mr. Olusegun Michael Fafore as his Executive Assistant on Public Relations and New Media. Until his appointment, Fafore was the Consultant-in-Chief of Reputation Plus Limited, a reputation and communication management company he founded a few years ago. Fafore’s career in the Corporate Communications and Brand/Reputation management business began shortly after he graduated with a B. A. (Hons), degree in English, from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1999 when he joined Access Bank where he rose to become the Head of Corporate Communication of the bank with outstanding achievements in managing the image of the leading Bank in Nigeria. Fafore Since then, had taken up senior communication roles in corporate organisations across the Banking and Oil and Gas sectors of the economy. This has afforded him the opportunity to help leading brands and institutions in Nigeria establish good business reputation and brand awareness. Just before setting up his company, Fafore was in charge of external communications and stakeholders’ engagement initiatives at Nestoil, a leading Nigerian Oil Service company operating in the upstream and midstream, engineering, procurement and construction.

There, he developed and supervised the execution of strategic plans in the Corporate Communications Department, thereby facilitating the achievement of organizational goals. He also guided corporate communication team members towards successful execution of integrated communications and corporate social responsibility agenda. Fafore’s romance with education did not stop at OAU either. He attended the University of Leeds (2014 to 2015) where he bagged Masters of Arts (M.A) in the field of Corporate Communications and Public Relations. He also attended Rutgers Business School (2015) for a ‘Mini MBA’ in the Field of Social Media Marketing. He also has a diploma in Public Relations and graduated with distinction from 2010 to 2011 (Chartered Institute of Public Relations).