Return Govt Assets or Face Prosecution, Nasarawa Governor Tells Past Officials

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has threatened to prosecute any past government official who has carted away assets belonging to the state if such official failed to return such.

The governor stated this yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, while addressing a coalition of unions who were in the Government House, Lafia, to rally support for the fight against corruption and assets recovery in the state.

Sule, who spoke to the coalition through his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, said his administration had zero tolerance to corruption hence he would support the fight against corruption to free the country from the cankerworm of corruption.

He said: “Corruption is a malignant cancer which if not properly tackled, it would kill the country hence the need to support the fight against corruption in the country. Therefore, those who have stolen our money and assets should bring them back before we go after them.

“My administration has zero tolerance for corruption. Therefore, what we have been doing in the few months was to see how to cut down the excess of governance so that we can develop the state.”

He continued that corruption was an issue that all members of the society should come together and fight it and should not look at it only in the monetary aspect alone.

Earlier, chairperson of the group, Maryam Osoza, said the coalition was a synergy of like minds across several associations and pressure groups in the state with the sole objective of mobilising support for the fight against corruption.