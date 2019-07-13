Obasanjo Reacts to Murder of Fasoranti’s Daughter, Says Nigeria Diminished by Her Death

By Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigeria has been diminished by the killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, late Mrs Funke Olakunri, by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state on Friday.

Obasanjo declared that the killing, by suspected Fulani herdsmen was a worrisome development in the polity, especially, at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians were preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national poltics.

In a condolence letter to Pa Fasoranti, which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday in Abeokuta, Obasanjo tasked security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime in the interest justice.

According to the former President, “this is a worrisome development in our polity, especially, at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics.

“I must say, Nigeria, as a whole, is diminished by the manner of Funke’s death. We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law. We must, together, find solution to all acts of insecurity in the country, particularly acts of banditry, kidnapping, robbery and killing by the suspected Fulani herdsmen”.

Obasanjo, who stated that the condolence letter would be delivered by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Otunba Oluwole Fasawe to Fasoranti in Akure, because of his engagement in Morocco, said:

“As you mourn the tragic loss of our very dear Funke, please be assured of the sympathy and profound sorrow of many others like me who are saddened by the manner of her demise, especially as she still had a lot to contribute to the nation and her family to which she was highly devoted.

“Let me also implore you to be strong for the entire family. I pray that God Himself will comfort you and sustain the whole family in this hour of painful trial. And may the soul of the dear departed rest in perfect peace.

“Because, I have to be in Morocco, I am sending a delegation of Otunba Oluwole Fasawe and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola with this letter and to personally deliver my condolence,” he stated.