Funmiade Bank-Anthony Explains new Movie 

Nollywood Producer and Actor, Funmiade Bank-Anthony recently wrapped up the production of her new movie, Juba, which was interestingly hit with criticism of alleged defamation of the Celestial Church of Christ.

She said, “My new movie Juba wasn’t intended to disrespect, disregard or make a mockery of the Celestial Church of Christ. The church is one amongst numerous denominations that I hold in high esteem and as a Christian who believes in our lord Jesus Christ, I’ll not intentionally brusque the doctrine of God. My new movie ‘Juba fun olorun’ was just a dream turned fiction. All names, events, costume used were just for literally appreciation and interpretation to the audience.”

The movie features Ronke Odunsanya, Kevin Ikeduba, Tunde Bernard (Baba Tee) Temitope Solaja, Remi Badru, Jigan Babaoja Oladipo Ibrahim, and Yinka Solomon. It was directed by Mr Kesari (Ibrahim Yekini) and would be marketed by Tiamiyu Bashiru.