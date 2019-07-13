Algeria to Miss Two Star Players against Nigeria

The Desert Warriors will be missing the services of two key players when they file out against the Super Eagles on Sunday.

The two former champions meet in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Galatasaray’s midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and Nice’s defender Youcef Atal are both unlikely to feature in the crucial game to decide who plays in the final.

Four victories in five games including the hard-fought win over South Africa pushed the Super Eagles to make it to the semifinal stage of the AFCON.

The Algerians, on the other hand, have won four of their matches at the ongoing championships, drawing once. They have scored 10 goals, conceding only once. The last tie against Ivory Coast was won on penalties after the game ended one-all, despite lasting for 120 minutes.

That victory appears to have cost the Desert Warriors more, with the team losing two players to injury.

Youcef Atal was replaced by Mehdi Zeffane in the 30th minute of the encounter after picking up an injury.

He would later be joined on the treatment table by Feghouli who was also replaced by Andy Delort deep into stoppage time.

Both players are not expected to be fit for Sunday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Rennes’ Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini has admitted that they need to be wary of the Super Eagles when both countries face off in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday evening.

Given the caliber of players in the Super Eagles ranks, Bensebaini says it is not going to be easy for the new tournament favorites who beat the top ranked African nation, Senegal in the group stage.

‘’We are in the semifinals and we do not think which opponent to face and which to avoid,’’ said Bensebaini to Le Buteur.

‘’At this stage of the competition, all teams are formidable, especially when it comes to a top team like Nigeria who are having a great Africa Cup of Nations.

‘’It is also a team composed of several good individual players. Our task looks so difficult.’’

The winner of the match will play the victor of the other semifinal tie between Senegal and Tunisia.

The Nigeria versus Algeria game to be played at the Cairo international Stadium begins by 8pm Nigerian time.