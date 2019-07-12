Port Harcourt Agog for IGP Taekwondo

All is now set for the 8th edition of Inspector General of Police annual Taekwondo Championship scheduled for between July 25 and 27 at the Civic Centre, Port Harcourt under the auspices of the Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association, a member of the African Police Taekwondo Confederation and the world Police Taekwondo Federation.

Chairperson of the Nigeria Police Taekwondo Association, Stella Ebikefe, a Superintendent of Police, who disclosed this in Lagos, said arrangement towards having a hitch free 8th edition of the IGP Taekwondo championship is almost concluded with the Civic Centre venue of the event already wearing a new look ahead of the commencement date.

She said over 250 athletes drawn from across Nigeria and the neighbouring countries would compete for honours at the three-day exercise that would determine who carts home the IGP giant trophy.

SP Ebikefe while commending the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, for approving the event said she envisaged a tougher competition this year as all the zones of the Nigeria Police formation in the country are threatening to dethrone the two defending champions, Zone 11 and the Nigerian Army that won the championship in 2018.

The likes of Inspector Ernest Orobor and Sergeant Femi Olawunmi, the two athletes that won bronze medals for the Nigeria Police team at the Ist African Police Taekwondo Championship held between April 25 and 28, 2019, in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire are also competing.

With the U-17 Kyorugi, Poomse and senior Kyorugi as events to be competed for, the U-17 Kyorugi would attract a token N2,500 registration fee while those for team Poomse and senior Kyorugi are to register with N4,000 and N3,000 respectively.

Organisers of the event have promised free accommodation for the first 100 athletes that registered with proof of payment into the its Access Bank, the official bank for the IGP championship with account no, 0700383210.

International athletes are to register with $50 (N18,000) only but on or before July 25, 2019 closing date for entries SP Ebikefe warned.