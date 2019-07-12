Osun to Automate Salary Deductions, Others

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following the directive of the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, arrangements have been concluded to stop the payment of salary deductions directly into the account of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The move aimed at avoiding fraud and improving transparency, would go a long way in strengthening cooperative societies within the civil service as well as parties which such deductions are meant for.

Supervisor for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, disclosed this during the weekly meeting of the Finance Conglomerate, held in Oshogbo.

According to her, such deductions include: funds which go to cooperative societies, funds

meant for the Osun Health Insurance Scheme and all others that are deducted for one purpose or the other.

He said the move would aid efficiency and remove the bottlenecks involved in the payment of salary deductions will also go a long way in checking fraud and the irregularities involved in such payments.

Oyebamiji said the old method where the funds would first be paid into the accounts of ministries and agencies before it gets to the original beneficiaries have been found to be slow in processing and surrounded with a lot of fraud.

He added that the Oyetola-led administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of civil servants.

He added: “We have concluded all arrangements through the Office of the Accountant General to commence the automation of all salary deductions to cooperative societies and others in Osun.

“I know we are long overdue for this, but it is also good that we are starting now. This is part of the fiscal transparency we are talking about, things can only get better and I am sure we will continue to improve.

“This is how things ought to be done, with this system in place, cooperative societies that civil servants run will become better and operate more efficiently for the benefit of those who invest through them.

“The funds will now be paid directly into the accounts of the cooperative societies, same goes for those who have loan repayments in banks, it will be paid directly into such banks when salaries are paid.

“In short, this is a win-win situation for everybody, especially for the cooperative societies, they will operate better, individuals will have more trust and confidence in them.

“This is about improving financial management in Osun, we are leaving where we were and moving to where we should be in terms of fiscal transparency and in this case, civil servants who invest in such cooperative societies will be better for it”. Oyebamiji stated.

He urged officers and those affected to open an account for the purpose.

Also speaking, the state Accountant General, Mr Sunday Igbaroola, confirmed that the Office of the Accountant General was set to commence the process while urging the various cooperative societies and their investors not to entertain any fear as the new system is to make things work better for everyone involved.