‘Maersk Recognises Women’s Role in Sustainable Development’

Eromosele Abiodun

Maersk’s Head of Marketing and Business Development for Africa, Anita De Werd has stated that the company realises the importance of women’s role in the sustainable development of the global economy.

She stated this when she paid a courtesy call on the Founder of Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT), Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, in Lagos.

De Werd, who is also the Global Head of Marketing for Safmarine, commended WILAT for championing the course of professional women in the transport and logistics profession since its establishment in 2013.

De Werd said Maersk’s vision was to be the global integrator of container logistics, and thus seeks to transform the industry, “which we can’t do without women’s participation.”

Maersk, she said, has made a public commitment to empower women in trade, by signing a significant agreement with SheTrades Global.

She pointed out that the SheTrades initiative, launched in 2015, seeks to connect one million women entrepreneurs to the global market by 2020.

De Werd also said Maersk believes diversity and inclusion were key levers to strengthen business results in the markets where it operates.

“Our company creates an inclusive culture where employees from various backgrounds are encouraged to contribute to their fullest. In doing so, Maersk has established itself in a prime position to attract people from a wide talent pool, specifically increasing the gender and nationality diversity at senior levels in the organisation,” De Werd emphasised.

The WILAT Founder, Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, said the body, which is an arm of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), was set up to promote the status of women in logistics and transport and to bring together those who support talent and career development of women.

Ali-Ibrahim continues to say that the body also provides a support network and mentoring opportunities for women in the transport and logistics sector.

“Our vision is to be the most sought after for advocacy, professionalism and empowerment of women in supply chain, logistics and transport.

“We are committed to promoting the status of women in logistics and transport, to bring together those who support talent and career development of women and to provide a support network and mentoring opportunities for women in the sector,” Ali-Ibrahim, who is also the outgoing Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, said.

She said WILAT is present in 22 countries with more than 5,000 members.