Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Boosts Welfare for Personnel

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Lagos, last Friday boosted the welfare of its personnel by providing accommodation for its married officers.

The NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Liman, while inaugurating the quarters in Oshodi, said the accommodation was aimed at improving the officers’ welfare and creating a conducive atmosphere.

“The leadership of the centre has reconstructed, renovated and equipped over 16 projects in the last 11 months.

“The projects include the remodeling andrestructuring of the children’s park, establishment of Electroplating and Hydrographic Workshop andequipping of tailoring and bakery workshops.

“This project to be inaugurated today is aimed at enhancing the welfare of personnel, as well as providing a comfortable accommodation and a conducive atmosphere for staff of NAFRC in line with global trends.

“It is also in tandem with the Chief of Defence Staff’s vision, which is ”to ensure a well-motivated, trained and equipped Armed Forces that is responsive to national security commitments,” he said.

Liman said the centre had embarked on the rehabilitation of a total of 30 dilapidated accommodation facilities on his assumption as the commandant.

According to him, the centre has marked another 13 dilapidated blocks of accommodation for remodeling and renovation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence (MOD), Mrs Nuratu Batagarawa, who inaugurated the building, said provision of a decent accommodation remained one of the priorities of the MOD.

The permanent secretary who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Benson Odaman said: “I commend NAFRC for its relentless efforts in keeping touch with contemporary drives in ensuring standard facility for its staff and pre-retirement training of Service personnel.

“I believe you are all aware of the security challenges confronting our country, particularly the insurgency in the North-east, cattle rustling, farmers/herdsmen clashes, kidnappings, illegal oil bunkering and other criminal activities across the country.

“Therefore, I want to state here that the role of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the counter-insurgency campaign and other security challenges has been commendable.”

Batagarawa appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support to the armed forces, particularly NAFRC, in ensuring they were provided with critical resources to fulfil their responsibilities.