Fidelity Bank Wins Tech Awards

Fidelity Bank Plc has disclosed that it won the ‘Best Digital Networking Bank for Entrepreneurs, Africa 2019,’ at the 2019 PWM Wealth Tech Awards held in London, United Kingdom (UK) recently.

Organised by Professional Wealth Management (PWM), a Financial Times Publication, the awards celebrate excellence in wealth management technology.

According to the organisers, technology and service delivery were key components in the criteria considered by the independent panel that selected the award winners. The month long period involved gathering series of detailed information on KPIs, portfolio management, asset allocation, due diligence, risk management, growth strategies, customer service, innovation and ethical practices.

According to a statement, the award presented at a ceremony in London, was received on behalf of the bank by the Chief Operations and Information Officer (COIO), Fidelity Bank, Mr. Gbolahan Joshua and Divisional Head, Private Banking, Mrs. Chioma Nwankwo.

Commenting on the development, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said it was gratifying to see that Private Banking Division of the bank, set up over two decades ago, has remained the leading provider of financial services to HNIs in the country.

In line with the bank’s digitisation program, he said Fidelity Bank has continued to seek better, easier and more convenient ways of providing financial services, with the aid of technology, to its teeming customers.

“Our resolve to continue to offer innovative solutions to all customers, including those of our Private Banking Division, is further strengthened by this award and recognition” he stated.

Fidelity Private Banking was set up in 1996. Over the years it has grown reputation for high service standards, providing financial and wealth management services and solutions for a select clientele, with a view to building strong and enduring foundations for their future generations.

“PWM among other things, reviewed our tech investments, growth strategy, digital customer service, client communications, virtual assistant and portfolio management processes in arriving at the result. “We are delighted that the bank’s investments in ensuring high level of process automation and provision web-based wealth management solutions to our customers, is paying off,” Nwankwo said.