Fatoyinbo: Aisha Buhari Kicks against Rape

The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has asked every stakeholder to speak up against rape in the country.

Mrs Buhari also called the attention of the Inspector-General of Police to the message which she wrote on her verified Twitter account yesterday.

She wrote the tweet in reaction to the rape allegation against the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Mrs Buuhari, who shared two video clips of a popular TV show where the matter was being discussed, wrote, “#IGofPolice, #EveryoneGetInvolved, #SayNoToRape.”