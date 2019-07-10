Public Debt Grows 2.3% to N24.947tn in Q1

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A marginal increase of 2.3 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2019 has pushed Nigeria’s total public debt stock comprising the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to N24.947 trillion (US$ 81.274 billion) as at March 31, 2019.

The 2.30 per cent rise contrasts with the figure of N24.387 Trillion (US$ 79.437 Billion) as at December 31, 2018, the Debt Management Office (DMO), revealed, Wednesday.

According to the debt management agency, the increase of N560.009 billion in the total public debt in Q1 2019, was accounted for largely by the domestic debt component which grew by N458.363 billion.

….Details later