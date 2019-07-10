Okowa Nominates Former Speaker, Okonta, Six Others as Commissioners

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Okonta, made the list of seven new nominees as state commissioners and members of the State Executive Council submitted to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, disclosed this at a plenary on Tuesday while presenting a letter from the governor intimating it of the nominees.

Other nominees include: the immediate past commissioner for water resources, Sir Fidelis Tilije, Mr. Lawrence Ejiofor, Chief Barry Pere Gbe, Hon. Julius Egbedi, Mr. Churchill Amagada and Mr. Arthur Akpowowo.

After duly-acknowledging and accepting the letter from the governor, the legislature fixed July 11, 2019, for screening of the seven hopeful commissioners.

Meanwhile, Mr. Paul Aghalemu has been nominated as the Auditor-General of the state.

Okowa’s first batch, comprising eight commissioners, who earlier scaled the House screening, were last week inaugurated and assigned portfolios by the governor.

Among them are the former commissioner for works, Chief James Augoye, who retained his office, and the commissioner of information during the first term of Chief Patrick Ukah’s administration, who now takes charge of the ministry of basic and secondary education.

The governor also approved the reassigning of Mr. Peter Mrakpor to his former office as the Hon. Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State