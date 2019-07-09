Work, Live, Play at The Pacific Lagos by Global Property Partners

Bennett Oghifo

An exquisite 14-floor mixed-use facility, known as The Pacific Lagos, is set to adorn the high-profile Ozumba Mbadiwe Road in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Pacific Lagos, which foundation laying ceremony took place at the weekend, is a project of Global Property Partners (GPP), a commercial and residential real estate development firm promoted by Cavalli Business and Investment Group.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was scheduled to lay the foundation, sent a representative, Mrs. Yemisi Ibrahim. Also present, were other dignitaries from the public and private sectors, as well as prospective investors.

According to the Chairman of Cavalli Group, Architect Gbenga Onabanjo, The Pacific Lagos comprises commercial and residential 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, penthouse suites and recreational spaces on 14 floors.

He said the building was designed to offer breathtaking views of the Lagos Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean from its upper floors, and that it would be equipped with a suspended mosaic-tiled swimming pool; round-the-clock security and facility management. The design has a recreational floor with Gym, Spa/Massage Facilities, Game room, Shopping Mart, as well as Restaurant and Bar.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cavalli Group, Mr. Emmanuel Odemayowa, The Pacific Lagos would provide a “Work, Live and Play” environment “comparable with the best internationally,” explaining that its concept came from mixed-use developments in some of the world’s leading economies.

He said the Group had completed various real estate projects across Lagos, and that The Pacific Lagos was a product of many years of research, brainstorming and planning towards building “a vertical mixed high-rise structure” that would meet the diverse lifestyle needs of its residents in terms of convenience, access to the commercial nerve centres of Lagos and premium facilities.

Odemayowa also said the proposed high-rise project was in line with the Cavalli Group’s vision of helping to reduce Nigeria’s severe housing deficit through the development of real estate conceived on international standards.

Also launched at the event last week was the Pacific Mutual Investment Plan, a product GPP said it introduced to offer flexible investment options for The Pacific Lagos from as low as N10 million.

The projected completion period for The Pacific Lagos is 36 months (2022), and a Director of the Cavalli Group, Mr. Tunde Adaramaja, assured investors that the GPP had financial arrangements to ensure it would meet this target date.

Alongside the groundbreaking, GPP opened the Showroom for The Pacific Lagos where potential investors can access relevant information on the mixed-use development, as well as make enquiries on the property.