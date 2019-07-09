Shiite Protest Turns Violent in National Assembly

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

A protest Tuesday by member of the Shiite Islamic group at the National Assembly has turned violent.

A police officer attached to the National Assembly was reportedly shot. Sources said he was currently undergoing treatment at the National Assembly clinic.

There were sporadic gunshots in the National Assembly premises as security men attached to the assembly were making frantic efforts to wade off members of Shiite Sect who were forcing their ways into the legislative arena.

The Shiites had been demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky, being held by the DSS to face charges for culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace.

….Thus is a developing story. More details shortly.