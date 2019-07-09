Police Arraign Senator Abbo for Assaulting Woman

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As exclusively reported by THISDAY on Monday, the Police yesterday arraigned Senator Elisha Abbo before a Zuba Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for assaulting a woman at an adult shop in Abuja.

Abbo, who represents Adamawa North senatorial district in the upper chamber of the legislature, however pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge preferred against him by the police.

The Police had invited the senator for interrogation after a video in which the senator was caught in the act went viral.

Nigerians in their numbers condemned the act and called on the Police to investigate the matter and ensure Abbo is punished in line with the law if found guilty.

At the end of investigation, the Police yesterday arraigned Abbo before Senior Magistrate Abdullahi Ilellah.

Dressed in a blue attire with a pair of black shoes and native cap, the accused was brought to the court where he took his plea in the dock.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N5million and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the bail condition must have verifiable addresses within the FCT.