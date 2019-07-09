Osun Civil Servants to Get Arrears of Unpaid Wages, Says Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has assured civil servants in the state of continuous and timely payment of their monthly salaries as well as the clearing of the arrears of salaries owed them by the immediate past administration.

“I will not only sustain the payment of your full salary but by the grace of God, I’ll pay your arrears. I will prioritise your welfare,” the Governor said to a thunderous applause which almost brought down the roof of the hall where the welcoming party was held.

However, the assurance came with a caveat: The civil servants must believe in his administration, be dedicated, give their full support, show understanding and commitment to duty.

The governor stated this when civil servants in the state hosted him for his victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his electoral mandate in the September 2018 gubernatorial election.

The apex court’s decision ended the almost eight months’ litigation over the election and sealed the hope of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Oyetola urged the workers to be partners in progress because they are the drivers of his promise to deliver democracy dividends to the people of the State. He, therefore, enjoined them to deliver on efficiency and productivity. “I have no reason not to hit the ground running because we must deliver on our promises,” the Governor said.

Reflecting on the period of litigation, Oyetola, who took the mantle of the state’s leadership on November, 27, 2018, said: “The journey was tough and full of distractions. It was a difficult period for planning. Anytime you made a move to plan, you remember that it is only if all things are equal. You did not know how long you could plan. ”

However, Oyetola explained that he kept his spirit from being dampened by reminding himself that tribulation was part of life and that “even Jesus Christ faced tribulation. He was crucified, so who are we? Our State is bound to go through difficult time but the important thing is that we have triumphed.

“Now that the battle is over, I call on everybody, including the opponents, to support us to move the State forward because I believe in participatory government.”

He commended the civil servants for not joining a group of pensioners who protested last month over their yet to be paid arrears of wages on false claim that the State Government had received a tranche of Paris Club refund. “But it is not true that our government has received a Paris Club refund. We cannot deceive our people,” Oyetola said.

The civil servants used the occasion to pray for the success of the administration.

Dignitaries who graced the reception include the Deputy Governor Mr. Benedict Alabi and Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji as well as the State’s Head of Service Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega, who organized the event.

Other personalities that attended the occasion include National Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC), Senator Mudashir Hussein, Chairman of Osun State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Prince Gboyega Famodun, as well as permanent secretaries, heads of government agencies and other senior government and public servants.

The event was his first day at work after the apex court’s verdict that dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Adeleke.