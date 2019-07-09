Mustapha: My Reappointment as SGF a Humbling Experience

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has described his reappointment as a humbling experience.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week reappointed Mustapha almost two years after he was made the SGF following the removal of Mr. Babachir Lawal.

He said yesterday in Abuja at a reception organised in his honour by the staff of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, that he was the least qualified person to be made the SGF.

He added that he believed truly that the hand of God was upon everything that has happened in his life.

He also said he was destined to be returned and expressed gratitude to the president for reposing confidence in him.

Mustapha said: “What that (the re-appointment) does is that I am not about to take this confidence lightly. It is an onerous task that has been placed on my shoulders and going forward, I reflect on the things that the country is going through.

“All that calls to question is a rededication and recommitment to the cause of the Nigerian nationhood. And I will bring to bear everything that I need to do, work harder than I worked in the last one-and-half years that I have served in this office, be more committed and be more zealous for the things of Nigeria and to help Mr. President achieve his desire of transforming this country and taking it to the next level.”

The SGF also asked for commitment and dedication from the workers of the OSGF.

He tasked them to exhibit the spirit of excellence in what they do that will provide the hope for the government.

“So, much has been thrown upon us -every staff of this office, from the guys that operate the lift, if they don’t do their job properly- I receive visitors, some of them international visitors here, the first impression they will go back with to their own countries is that nothing works. So, everybody, to the gateman, to the gardener, to the staff in their office, to the protocol people, to the security, we are expected to exhibit the spirit of excellence in what we do,” he stated.

Mustapha, who described the OSGF as the nerve centre of the administration that is responsible for the co-ordination of policies and implementation of programmes and projects, tasked the workers to redouble their efforts and exert themselves in such a way that they will excel and provide an enabling environment to enable them to achieve the desired objectives.