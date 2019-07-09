Moghalu: I’m Not Aware APC NWC Members are Being Considered for Ministerial Appointments

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu, has said he was not aware that members of the party National Working Committee (NWC) are being considered for ministerial appointments.

He also said President Muhammed Buhari has not breached any constitution with his refusal to name his cabinet a month after his inauguration.

Moghalu also told THISDAY that the emergence of the National Assembly leadership in a rancour-free state was a consequence of wide consultations and mutual respect.

According to him, “The rancour-free emergence of our leadership in the National Assembly is a consequence of wide consultations and mutual respect. The party consulted widely and reached out to many stakeholders as possible, taking into account the views of our leaders and every other stakeholder made the exercise peaceful.”

Moghalu assured Nigerians that the synergy between the legislature and the executive was not a guarantee that the legislative arm would be a rubber stamp, stressing that if there is synergy between the organs, things work easier and better, while everybody is still expected to play their own constitutional role.

On the purported plan by the presidency to restructure the ruling party by giving ministerial appointments to the NWC members, Moghalu said: “I just heard it for the first time, and that is the truth. I’m not aware of any such arrangement.

“Fortunately for me, you said you heard it from the presidency and since your heard it from the presidency, I can’t point at anybody now called the presidency.”

The APC chieftain insisted that government has not stopped functioning with the president’s refusal to name his cabinet.

Moghalu stated: “As government stopped functioning? No! The government has not stopped functioning because it’s also conscious of the fact that ministers will be appointed. Last week, just like every other Nigerians, I read in the papers the comment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) that ministers will soon be appointed, and I believe him strongly too that ministers will soon be appointed.”