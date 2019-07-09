FBNQuest’s SPARK Initiative Takes Charity to Widows, Schools and Orphanages

Celebrates CR&S Week with random acts of kindness

In line with its commitment to foster social impact and sustainable development in Nigeria, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc has announced a SPARK initiative, to celebrate the 3rd edition of its Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Week which ran from 1st – 5th July, 2019. This initiative is also part of activities in celebration of First Bank’s 125th Anniversary in Nigeria.

“SPARK” – which represents‘Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness’was created to empower people within the business communities and create a positive multiplier effect that can impact the nation. Employees from FBNQuest Merchant Bank were encouraged to show compassion, empathy and giving, which were reflected in the key activities organised by the Merchant Bank throughout the CR&S week.

Theweek kicked off with a visit by employees of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, to Girls Senior Secondary Grammar School Ikoyi, to educate students about the SPARK values, which includes Compassion, Civility, Charity and Connection.The organisation recognises that exposing children to such important ethics, would help them cultivate better life habits which can create ripple effects, to make the world a better place.

Employees also raised funds for the Bethesda Child Support Agency through its “Lend a Helping Hand” initiative, to empower Orphans and vulnerable children by providing the maccess to formal education.The group also donated relief items to Halal Children’s Homeand Anawim Catholic Home located in Abuja, and Global Foundation for Orphaned Children in Port Harcourt.

To round off the CR&S week, FBNQuest Merchant Bank organised a Financial Literacy Session for Widows, which held at the International Women’s Society Secretariat.

Commenting on the CR&S Week activities, Kayode Akinkugbe, Managing Director/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank said, “What drives development in most societies, is the ability for its citizens to imbibe important values such as kindness, charity, as well as social ethics. For us at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, our CR&S week is an opportunity for all employees to extend these values, by performing random acts of kindness which is in line with our SPARK initiative for the underserved/ underprivileged and also widows.

“We believe that by spreading kindness, we are impacting lives and becoming the change that we want to see”.

The strategic Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability approach of FBNQuest is hinged on three key valuable pillars – Knowledge and Skills Development, Sustainable Finance and Investment as well as Environmental Sustainability and Energy Investments. Through these pillars, FBNQuest has succeeded in championing impactful educational initiatives for students in Nigeria, building financial literacy skills, supporting women empowerment programs and high-level philanthropy.