Ensure Safety of NYSC Members, Masari Urges Security Operatives

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Worried by the activities of bandits in Katsina State, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has directed security operatives to ensure the safety of lives and property of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to communities for their primary assignments.

He equally tasked transition committee chairmen of the 34 local government areas and traditional rulers to give security agencies the needed cooperation to enable them flush out hoodlums in the state.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 corps members deployed in the state Tuesday, Governor Masari affirmed that the directive if adhere to, would enhance the security machineries put in place by his administration to tackle banditry and kidnapping bedevilling the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Husseini Abdullahi Dangani, the governor admonished the corps members not to be afraid “because the state is safe”.

He said: “Therefore you should feel safe and assist the security operatives by alerting appropriately any suspicious security threat. You are also cautioned to avoid unnecessary outing and travelling from your places of assignment.”

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Ahidjo Yahaya, enjoined the corps members to be law abiding citizens and avoid any act capable of truncating the core values of the scheme.

He therefore urged employers of labour to accept services of corps members, as according to him, the scheme has considered their fields of specialisation before posting them to their places of primary assignment.

According to Yahaya, “I also urged you to provide guidance for the corps members as they are still in a delicate transition period of life. Similarly, I request you to extend to them the hospitality for which the people of Katsina State are well known.”