Dickson’s Team Begins Selection of Governor’s Successor, Shortlists Three

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson-led administration disclosed yesterday that it had in collaboration with the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) begun the process of selecting a successor for the governor in the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Special Adviser to Dickson on Political Matters, Mr. Fyneman Wilson, said in a statement that the ‘Restoration Caucus’ of the party took the decision in a meeting under the leadership of the governor.

Wilson said the meeting followed the successful conclusion of the three-day fasting and prayer session which was organised by the state to seek the face of God in the critical issue of selecting the next gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in the state.

According to him, three members of Dickson’s team, namely: the Chief of Staff, Government House, Talford Ongolo; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kemela Okara, and the Senator representing the Bayelsa Central District in the National Assembly, Douye Diri, have indicated interest in picking the governorship form.

The governor’s political aide explained that the indications by the three persons did not preclude other members of the administration who have interest in the governorship from approaching the party to pick the forms on their own.

He explained that all such members of Dickson’s team who are interested in the governorship race would be required to present themselves to the party and the caucus for necessary engagement after procuring the form.

Wilson boasted that the governor’s team, which he said controls over 80 percent of the PDP in the state, was the only group that had the cohesion, strength and capacity to win the next governorship election.

According to the governor’s aide, “After the three days of fasting and prayers organised by the state government to seek the face of God in the process of selecting the party’s candidate for the next gubernatorial election, the Restoration Caucus met and decided that the process for the selection of candidate had started.

“So far, three people have indicated interest in collecting the party’s form and presented themselves to the caucus.”

“They are the SSG, Kemela Okara; the Chief of Staff, Talford Ongolo, and Senator Douye Diri.

“This does not preclude any other member of the Restoration Team that may also wish to indicate interest from doing so. The three people mentioned above are required to go get their forms on their own.”

“Upon procurement of the forms, others who are also interested are required to present themselves to the caucus and the party for possible engagement.”

The caucus thanked members of the administration for their discipline, orderliness, dedication and commitment to the party.