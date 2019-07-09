Alaafin Lauds Supreme Court Verdict on Osun Guber Poll

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, yesterday eulogised what he described as the moral courage, sense of commitment and unbiased dispensation of justice by the Supreme Court Jurists on the judgment of the Osun State governorship election, which affirmed the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the election.

He also said it would further solidify and entrench confidence in the ordinary citizens as their last hope.

The monarch, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Officer, Bode Durojaiye, also extolled the virtues of Oyetola, describing him as “a mature leader that treats the people of his state with respect and do not talk down at them.

‘’The governor encourages mutual respect even in the context of vehement disagreements among groups. These are good qualities of a leader which entail justice, fairness and equity which are cardinal to the survival of any polity, not to mention a federal polity.

‘’He is determined to re-define the ethics of politics and governance that is equal for everyone, thereby establishing a sustainable world for future generations.”

Alaafin, who further noted that Oyetola is serious minded, upright, highly intelligent and a focused person who is needed in governance, stressed that in the 21st century, the country needs more of personalities like him, with high cerebral to phantom the much desired development for the well-being of all and sundry.

The monarch therefore urged Nigerians not be drowned in the vortex of cynicism, but take their destiny into their hands, and be determined to face the future with confidence, discipline, patriotism and demonstrable honesty, stating that with discipline, hard work, selflessness, patriotism and dedication, the Nigerian ship which had long been battered severally on the high seas, will safely anchor and be renewed to the surprise of everyone in the world.

According to the revered traditional ruler, “Security is the first order of a nation, without it, peace or law and order as well as all other functions of the country cannot be effectively carried out. There can be no national development without relative peace and stability.

“Since security is the duty of all Nigerians, all of us must have the courage and honesty to get to the root causes of our current state of insecurity, underpinned by criminality and insurgency/terrorism.

“The present administration has been taking steps to consciously respond to current threats by architectonically designing and building a security system which would create a stable and relatively peaceful environment, conducive for national development.”